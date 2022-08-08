Read full article on original website
click orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is back-to-school time, and News 6 wants to help take some strain off your wallets with our Insider Gas Card Giveaway. It is no secret that gas prices are taking a toll on us all. That is why for one week – News 6 is giving you, not one, but two chances a day to win a $100 gas gift card.
click orlando
Orlando area to see near-record heat, lower rain chances
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near-record high temperatures across Central Florida. Expect a high temperature of 97 in Orlando, which would be 1 degrees shy of the record, set in 1917. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. In Leesburg, expect a high of 97. The...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL
Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
orlandoweekly.com
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
sltablet.com
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
click orlando
‘You can find it all here:’ Orlando shop sells Central Florida-inspired pet accessories
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many pet parents love to get special collars and bandanas for their furry family members, but this Orlando-based pet accessory store offers designs specific to Central Florida. Monro Pets—a shop specializing in collars and leashes with cute, comfortable Central Florida designs—first got its start in July...
click orlando
Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo. The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.
flashpackingamerica.com
Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
fox35orlando.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
click orlando
Hey, book lovers: Here’s where to find independent bookstores in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Print is not dead, despite society’s best efforts. Around the world, independent booksellers shelve stories in little shops still. According to the American Booksellers Association, the group has 2,023 members running 2,561 locations across the country. Eighty-five new bookstores have opened since January, and 207 members are looking at opening new stores.
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
orlandoweekly.com
The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Orlando was once the ‘chain restaurant capital’ of the world, leaving us to choose from a slate of bland restaurants. That has changed as Orlando's culinary scene boomed, leaving multiple options for nearly every type of cuisine,. In fact, Orlando has enough options now to discern between the...
bdmag.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida
Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
westorlandonews.com
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
