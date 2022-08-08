ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

littleleague.org

North Carolina Region

Girls with Game Celebration Officially Opens 2022 Little League Softball® World Series. Heading into year two at its new home in Greenville, North Carolina, the 2022 Little League Softball® World Series experience officially got underway on Saturday, August 6, with the first ever Girls with Game Celebration at Elm Street Park. Leading off with a welcome message from Ashlea Nash, the Little League Director of Softball Development, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season. The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, […]
NEW BERN, NC
Sports
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven Concerts Series Lineup Starts with Together Again

September 23, 2022 — Back by popular demand, local singers Alisa Mike and John Van Dyke along with special guests Emir Garcia and Jessica Cruz will share the stage for Craven Concert’s opening act for the 2022-2023 season. These artists are well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Craven Concerts brought them together onstage for the first time in 2021. They will AGAIN take the stage in 2022 and present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz and popular music.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Celebrating Community During Neighborhood Soul Food Festival

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Community Partners hosted “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” today at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street. Broad St. Takeout, The Elks, Funnels of Love, McCoy’s Grill, P. B’s Italian Ices, Sampson & Son, and Sea & Soul provided a large variety of food and drinks.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
RICHLANDS, NC

