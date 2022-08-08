Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
littleleague.org
North Carolina Region
Girls with Game Celebration Officially Opens 2022 Little League Softball® World Series. Heading into year two at its new home in Greenville, North Carolina, the 2022 Little League Softball® World Series experience officially got underway on Saturday, August 6, with the first ever Girls with Game Celebration at Elm Street Park. Leading off with a welcome message from Ashlea Nash, the Little League Director of Softball Development, […]
High school football preview: J.H. Rose ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ after championship game appearance
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can expect from Eastern North Carolina teams this year. […]
New Bern picked to win Big Carolina 3-A/4-A
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A high school football coaches gathered on Monday for their media day and they have New Bern as the team to beat this season. The coaches gathered at Parker’s BBQ for lunch and a chance to talk football. Here’s how the preseason poll panned out: New Bern, […]
WITN
MOM: Parker Byrd ‘thrilled’ as he’s moved out of ICU at ECU Health
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says her son has been moved out of the ICU at ECU Health Medical Center into a step-down room. Mitzi Lee Byrd provided the update Monday afternoon on social media that Byrd was thrilled about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
WITN
North Carolina Wesleyan Goldsboro campus relocating to Wayne Community College
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders from North Carolina Wesleyan University and Wayne Community College have signed a partnership to allow WCC students to seamlessly continue their learning at NCWU after completing their two-year degrees. NCWU says the partnership agreement has been in place since 2017 and earlier this summer,...
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area. Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh. “We saw it and I was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
WITN
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
WITN
Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbernnow.com
Craven Concerts Series Lineup Starts with Together Again
September 23, 2022 — Back by popular demand, local singers Alisa Mike and John Van Dyke along with special guests Emir Garcia and Jessica Cruz will share the stage for Craven Concert’s opening act for the 2022-2023 season. These artists are well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Craven Concerts brought them together onstage for the first time in 2021. They will AGAIN take the stage in 2022 and present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz and popular music.
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
WITN
VIDEO: Emergency crews extinguish car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school. Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
newbernnow.com
Celebrating Community During Neighborhood Soul Food Festival
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Community Partners hosted “Our Neighborhood Soul Food Festival” today at the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar Street. Broad St. Takeout, The Elks, Funnels of Love, McCoy’s Grill, P. B’s Italian Ices, Sampson & Son, and Sea & Soul provided a large variety of food and drinks.
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
Comments / 0