September 23, 2022 — Back by popular demand, local singers Alisa Mike and John Van Dyke along with special guests Emir Garcia and Jessica Cruz will share the stage for Craven Concert’s opening act for the 2022-2023 season. These artists are well known for their contributions to New Bern’s music and theatre scene. Craven Concerts brought them together onstage for the first time in 2021. They will AGAIN take the stage in 2022 and present an evening of cabaret, Broadway, jazz and popular music.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO