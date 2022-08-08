ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves

The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves make several roster moves ahead of series finale with Mets

Anderson’s demotion was inevitable after yet another forgettable performance against the Mets, which I talked about in an earlier piece. Following arguably the best outing of the season last time out against the Diamondbacks, Anderson returned to his abysmal form against the Mets. He had no control of the zone, walking four batters in 4.2 innings, most of which came when he had a lead of seven runs or more. Even when Anderson did force it into the zone, New York’s lineup was barreling everything. He wasn’t even able to get through five innings to qualify for the win, and by the time he exited, the Mets were right back in the ball game.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Tom Seaver
FOX Sports

Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Braves: This huge advantage could propel Atlanta past Mets

The Braves are looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East race but Atlanta has one ace in the hole that could allow them to chase down their rivals. Without question, the Atlanta Braves and fans were hoping that their recent trip to Citi Field to face the rival New York Mets would go a bit differently. They dropped four games in the five-game set and fell further behind in the NL East race after narrowing the gap over the past few months.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy