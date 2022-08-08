Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of series finale with Mets
Anderson’s demotion was inevitable after yet another forgettable performance against the Mets, which I talked about in an earlier piece. Following arguably the best outing of the season last time out against the Diamondbacks, Anderson returned to his abysmal form against the Mets. He had no control of the zone, walking four batters in 4.2 innings, most of which came when he had a lead of seven runs or more. Even when Anderson did force it into the zone, New York’s lineup was barreling everything. He wasn’t even able to get through five innings to qualify for the win, and by the time he exited, the Mets were right back in the ball game.
WATCH: Fight Between Mets, Braves Fans at Citi Field Leads to Hectic Scene
While the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fought for NL East superiority at Citi Field over the weekend, fans fought over something different. We’re just not quite sure what it was. In the latest edition of “stupid fans getting into stupid fights,” multiple Mets fans got into a...
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday
Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
Crazy Braves brain-fart still somehow results in out for Mets (Video)
The Atlanta Braves are having themselves a series spawned from hell vs. the New York Mets. As if a much-needed off-day on Monday could not get here fast enough, the Atlanta Braves are doing an absolutely splendid job of playing some terrible baseball vs. the hated New York Mets. Not...
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
FOX Sports
Red Sox head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak
Atlanta Braves (65-46, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -142, Red Sox +120; over/under...
FOX Sports
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Braves: This huge advantage could propel Atlanta past Mets
The Braves are looking up at the New York Mets in the NL East race but Atlanta has one ace in the hole that could allow them to chase down their rivals. Without question, the Atlanta Braves and fans were hoping that their recent trip to Citi Field to face the rival New York Mets would go a bit differently. They dropped four games in the five-game set and fell further behind in the NL East race after narrowing the gap over the past few months.
