England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next prime minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London...

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO