ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Inspired England beat Australia to win Commonwealth Games hockey gold

After 24 years of trying, the England women’s hockey team finally won gold at the Commonwealth Games. They had played Australia in three finals before now, and lost every one of them. But on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the University of Birmingham, they finally beat them, 2-1, through goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard.
SPORTS
The Independent

Women’s cricket ‘definitely on an upwards trend’, Anya Shrubsole claims

England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next prime minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London...
SPORTS
BBC

Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal

Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tahlia Mcgrath
Person
Ashleigh Gardner
Person
Beth Mooney
The Guardian

Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Australia’s long-serving women’s cricket captain, Meg Lanning, is taking a break from cricket, with no timeline for her return. The announcement comes days after Lanning led her all-conquering national team to the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham. “After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket Australia#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Australian#Icc#Cga
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022

The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
SPORTS
BBC

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Lionesses win sees demand soar at Staffordshire football club

A football club said requests for girls to join its team have soared since England won Euro 2022. Wyrley Juniors, in Staffordshire, started its female team in 2000 and has 18 girls and four ladies teams for the current season. But chairman Keith Hardy said demand to play at the...
WORLD
BBC

Ireland v Afghanistan: Hosts clinch seven-wicket T20 victory in Belfast opener

Afghanistan 168-7 (20 overs): Ghani 59, I Zadran 29*; McCarthy 3-34 Ireland 171-3 (19.5 overs): Balbirnie 51, Tucker 50; Mujeeb 1-22 Ireland earned their first win of the summer as they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20 with George Dockrell hitting the winning runs from the penultimate ball.
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games: a bullish experience

They were nothing if not eclectic. The 2022 Commonwealth Games opened with a message from the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who completed her school years in Edgbaston, and an appearance by a giant animatronic bull. The closing ceremony finished with fireworks, bursts of flame and Ozzy Osbourne sporting a gothic black cape, shouting: “Birmingham for ever!” In between, a city that has much to be proud of pulled off a show that will further boost its growing self-confidence.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy