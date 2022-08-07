Read full article on original website
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Inspired England beat Australia to win Commonwealth Games hockey gold
After 24 years of trying, the England women’s hockey team finally won gold at the Commonwealth Games. They had played Australia in three finals before now, and lost every one of them. But on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the University of Birmingham, they finally beat them, 2-1, through goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard.
Women’s cricket ‘definitely on an upwards trend’, Anya Shrubsole claims
England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next prime minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London...
BBC
Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal
Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket
Australia’s long-serving women’s cricket captain, Meg Lanning, is taking a break from cricket, with no timeline for her return. The announcement comes days after Lanning led her all-conquering national team to the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham. “After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision...
BBC
European Rowing Championships: Welshmen going for gold after year of 'resurrection'
British rowing is enjoying a season of "resurrection" after disappointment at last year's Olympics, says Tokyo bronze medallist Oliver Wynne-Griffith. Tokyo 2020 was below-par for British rowers, who won two medals - the team's lowest Olympic haul since 1996 - and no golds for the first time since 1980. The...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Emotional Laura Muir exorcises demons with 1,500m exhibition
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Three major championships in 37 days is a gruelling, unforgiving schedule. But don't tell...
CNBC
Potential curb on Australian LNG exports is another blow to Asia-Pacific gas markets
Asia-Pacific has been suffering months of tight LNG supplies and soaring prices in the region due to competition from European buyers looking to replace restricted Russian gas. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called for Canberra to protect domestic gas supplies and curb exports after projecting the east coast of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Inside NI's historic performance at Birmingham 2022
The clues that it was going to be a record-breaking Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland came early. The beauty and the curse of the multi-sport event is that you have different sports happening in different venues at the same time. A glorious melting pot of sport and its unrivalled ability...
Serena Williams announces she will 'evolve away from tennis' after upcoming US Open
Serena Williams has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me."
Counting and Cracking review – an absorbing Sri Lankan family odyssey
Two young lovers are considering the future after meeting at university in Coogee, New South Wales. One is Siddharatha (Shiv Palekar), a media studies student; the other is Lily (Abbie-Lee Lewis), who is studying law. Neither has roots in the place. Siddharatha has a hankering to return to his mother’s...
BBC
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
BBC
The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits second-highest score in the competition as Rockets' dominance continues
When someone hits the second-highest score of the men's Hundred, you probably would not expect for it to be described as "sliding under the radar". But that is exactly how Dawid Malan's sublime 88 not out from just 49 balls felt. There were three sixes, a combination of exquisite timing...
BBC
Lionesses win sees demand soar at Staffordshire football club
A football club said requests for girls to join its team have soared since England won Euro 2022. Wyrley Juniors, in Staffordshire, started its female team in 2000 and has 18 girls and four ladies teams for the current season. But chairman Keith Hardy said demand to play at the...
Dennis Osadebe: Meet the Nigerian artist visualizing Africa's future by reaching into the past
Lagos-based artist Dennis Osadebe wants to challenge assumptions about African art, using his colorful "post-pop" style to captivate audiences around the world.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Magic moments and what ifs for Wales in Birmingham
Team Wales ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 28 medals - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze. The total was eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games. The team also failed to match the 10 golds they had won four years ago in...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Hosts clinch seven-wicket T20 victory in Belfast opener
Afghanistan 168-7 (20 overs): Ghani 59, I Zadran 29*; McCarthy 3-34 Ireland 171-3 (19.5 overs): Balbirnie 51, Tucker 50; Mujeeb 1-22 Ireland earned their first win of the summer as they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20 with George Dockrell hitting the winning runs from the penultimate ball.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
The Guardian view on Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games: a bullish experience
They were nothing if not eclectic. The 2022 Commonwealth Games opened with a message from the human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who completed her school years in Edgbaston, and an appearance by a giant animatronic bull. The closing ceremony finished with fireworks, bursts of flame and Ozzy Osbourne sporting a gothic black cape, shouting: “Birmingham for ever!” In between, a city that has much to be proud of pulled off a show that will further boost its growing self-confidence.
'Really not a good day': Naomi Osaka pulls out of Canadian Open with back injury
Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from her opening match of the Canadian Open on Tuesday due to a back injury, further hampering her preparations for the US Open.
CNN
