Racine, WI

Vicky Graham
2d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well being and dignity. When the government controls that freedom for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Vicky Graham
2d ago

My body, my choice! Roe should not have been overturned. We are now regressing to an artificial mideval puritanical theocracy where women are being made helpless to control their reproduction. constitution was written when women were not considered people, we were chattel. constitution should be amended to empower women to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready. there are already 8 billion people on the planet

