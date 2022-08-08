ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Taiwan Security Officials Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker - FT

(Reuters) -Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues....
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China, UK agree to resume direct passenger flights - British embassy

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China and Britain have agreed to resume direct passenger flights between them, the British embassy in China said on Wednesday. Direct flights would initially be provided by Chinese airlines, and the resumption of flights by British Airways is still under progress, the embassy said in a statement on its official social media account.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Baidu Bags China#Baidu Inc#Chinese#Reuters#Apollo#Toyota Motor Corp#Pony Ai
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
US News and World Report

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?

Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

China Military Says Tasks in Taiwan Strait Completed, Troops to Stay Battle-Ready

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.
MILITARY
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Analysi: U.S. Renewables Investors See Senate Bill Sparking Gold Rush

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market. Tax credits for wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US inflation eases slightly to 8.5% in July as fuel prices dip

US inflation eased slightly in July, according to official data Wednesday, potentially taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sharply while bringing a much-needed boost to President Joe Biden just months before crucial midterm elections. In a bid to tamp down inflation, the Fed has already hiked the interest rate four times to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, including two consecutive 75-basis-point increases.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Works With Firms in Supply Chains to Ease Port Congestion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Wednesday a supply chain pilot data-sharing project aimed at easing bottlenecks at congested U.S. ports has begun exchanging data and doubled in size. USDOT announced the planned project in March with truckers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers and ports "to develop a...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

German Coalition Quarrels Over Plan to Help 'Fragile' Economy

BERLIN (Reuters) -The economic situation is deteriorating and the outlook is fragile in Germany, Europe's largest economy, its finance minister said on Wednesday, defending his plans to raise income tax thresholds in response to soaring inflation. The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, soaring...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How 3 tech companies are navigating a complicated macro environment

Today we’re riffling through notes from calls with the CEOs of Appian, Amplitude and BigCommerce, companies that we’ve spoken to and covered on a nearly quarterly basis for some time now — meaning that we have context concerning their risk postures and business results apart from the most recent data. Notably, each has a slightly different take on how to best navigate the present market conditions in terms of investment and caution.
MARKETS
CNBC

China's export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand

China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a sharp, Covid-induced slump, though imports remained sluggish. A global factory survey released last week showed demand weakened in July, with orders and output indexes falling to their...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Students Cheer as Online Translation Tools Add More African Languages

KAMPALA, August 10 (Reuters) - Ugandan IT student Andrew Njuki spent years hunched over English-language textbooks, often grappling with material that would have been easier to grasp in his mother tongue Luganda. As of May, the 27-year-old has been able to copy-paste his online teaching materials into Alphabet Inc's Google...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy