Apple asks suppliers in Taiwan to label products as made in China – report
Apple has reportedly asked Taiwan-based suppliers to label their products as being produced in China, in an effort to avoid disruption from strict Chinese customs inspections resulting from the visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. According to Nikkei, the company has asked manufacturers on the island...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Security Officials Want Foxconn to Drop Stake in Chinese Chipmaker - FT
(Reuters) -Taiwan's national security officials want to persuade Apple Inc's supplier Foxconn to unwind an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues....
China's Lenovo reports slowest revenue growth in nine quarters
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue for the April to June quarter when many Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in nine quarters.
China, UK agree to resume direct passenger flights - British embassy
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China and Britain have agreed to resume direct passenger flights between them, the British embassy in China said on Wednesday. Direct flights would initially be provided by Chinese airlines, and the resumption of flights by British Airways is still under progress, the embassy said in a statement on its official social media account.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Exasperated passengers beg airlines to look at Apple AirTag data to help find their lost luggage
Airline passengers are using AirTags to track and locate lost luggage amid travel chaos. One passenger told Insider he had to repeatedly show Air Canada his bag's location on his AirTag. Other passengers have tweeted that airlines' claims contradict the data from their AirTags. Exasperated passengers are spending days trying...
US News and World Report
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?
Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
US News and World Report
China Military Says Tasks in Taiwan Strait Completed, Troops to Stay Battle-Ready
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
US News and World Report
Analysi: U.S. Renewables Investors See Senate Bill Sparking Gold Rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market. Tax credits for wind...
US inflation eases slightly to 8.5% in July as fuel prices dip
US inflation eased slightly in July, according to official data Wednesday, potentially taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates sharply while bringing a much-needed boost to President Joe Biden just months before crucial midterm elections. In a bid to tamp down inflation, the Fed has already hiked the interest rate four times to a range of 2.25 to 2.5 percent, including two consecutive 75-basis-point increases.
US News and World Report
U.S. Works With Firms in Supply Chains to Ease Port Congestion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said on Wednesday a supply chain pilot data-sharing project aimed at easing bottlenecks at congested U.S. ports has begun exchanging data and doubled in size. USDOT announced the planned project in March with truckers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers and ports "to develop a...
US News and World Report
German Coalition Quarrels Over Plan to Help 'Fragile' Economy
BERLIN (Reuters) -The economic situation is deteriorating and the outlook is fragile in Germany, Europe's largest economy, its finance minister said on Wednesday, defending his plans to raise income tax thresholds in response to soaring inflation. The German economy stagnated in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, soaring...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
TechCrunch
How 3 tech companies are navigating a complicated macro environment
Today we’re riffling through notes from calls with the CEOs of Appian, Amplitude and BigCommerce, companies that we’ve spoken to and covered on a nearly quarterly basis for some time now — meaning that we have context concerning their risk postures and business results apart from the most recent data. Notably, each has a slightly different take on how to best navigate the present market conditions in terms of investment and caution.
CNBC
China's export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand
China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a sharp, Covid-induced slump, though imports remained sluggish. A global factory survey released last week showed demand weakened in July, with orders and output indexes falling to their...
US News and World Report
Students Cheer as Online Translation Tools Add More African Languages
KAMPALA, August 10 (Reuters) - Ugandan IT student Andrew Njuki spent years hunched over English-language textbooks, often grappling with material that would have been easier to grasp in his mother tongue Luganda. As of May, the 27-year-old has been able to copy-paste his online teaching materials into Alphabet Inc's Google...
