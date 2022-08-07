Read full article on original website
Scheherazade
2d ago
I nominate the Uvale mother who ran past the terrified Police and rescued her two children!
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Fate of Uvalde CISD police chief still unclear months after mass school shooting
"I am wondering what is keeping you? I know, 'due process,' but it's the right thing to do," a parent said on the firing of the chief.
KXAN
Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training
This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
KSAT 12
Community, outside supporters have heated discussion with Uvalde city council
UVALDE, Texas – An immigration disaster declaration was passed again during the hours-long Uvalde City Council meeting on Tuesday, but much of the night was spent on the public comment section over police accountability. “All you have to do is Google Texas peace officer termination -- you will find...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Chief Border Patrol Agent, Governor, Congressman weigh in on criminal elements of border crisis
EAGLE PASS, Texas – “The only ones that benefit from a lack of border security are the criminals and the smugglers,” Chief Patrol Agent for the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol Jason Owens said. At a recent press conference in Eagle Pass, Chief Owens spoke...
kurv.com
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting
While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
fox26houston.com
Handcrafted benches made for the 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting
Sean Peacock is the owner of JassGraphix in Georgia. He discusses how he has been deeply impacted after making special benches in honor of the Uvalde school shooting victims.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
KSAT 12
Community members weigh in during open forum of Uvalde CISD special school board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD held a special School Board meeting on Monday night to allow members of the community to comment or ask questions about the upcoming school year. Superintendent Hal Harrell gave an update at the start of the meeting, and then community members were permitted...
fox26houston.com
Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?
Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas. With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder...
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
Houston Chronicle
The excruciating echo of grief in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun. Uvalde...
fox7austin.com
Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims
UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
Uvalde report says a coach outside Robb Elementary alerted the school that a shooter was on campus and 'almost certainly saved lives'
Coach Yvette Silva saw the shooter hop the fence into Robb Elementary and immediately alerted the school's office.
Mic
A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was
It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
