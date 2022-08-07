ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Scheherazade
2d ago

I nominate the Uvale mother who ran past the terrified Police and rescued her two children!

KXAN

Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
kurv.com

Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting

While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
fox26houston.com

Guns on campus one solution to protecting our children - What's Your Point?

Houston - Red flag laws, magazine limits, and raising the age for purchase of "semi-automatic" rifles – none of these gun reform measures are seriously "on the table" in Texas. With the goal of "deterrence" and the innocent lives taken at Santa Fe and Uvalde as a ghastly reminder...
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
Houston Chronicle

The excruciating echo of grief in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — In a cemetery on the edge of Uvalde, a cluster of fresh graves had been carved from the parched, rocky earth. The dead were claiming new ground: No sod had been laid. No trees had taken root to shield against an unrelenting South Texas sun. Uvalde...
fox7austin.com

Back-to-school celebration at Uvalde library honors victims

UVALDE, Texas - The public library in Uvalde will host a back-to-school celebration Saturday. At the event, the families of the 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary shooting will get a special delivery from a local artist: 21 handmade, wooden figures of each victim to be gifted to the families.
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
