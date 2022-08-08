ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender picks: Concerts and outdoor events and more Aug. 12-14

The temperatures have been such a roller coaster ride the last of couple weeks, from searing heat to enjoyable, warm breezes. Regardless of the weather, the Weekender is grateful for scheduled events to share. Concerts, entrepreneur education and outdoor events are highlighted this weekend, offering refreshments, fresh air and education...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley

State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

The Arts Scene: Steppe into art with CCC exhibit at Boxx Gallery

The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy (CCC) and the Boxx Gallery opened the sixth annual “Images of the Shrub-Steppe” on Saturday, Aug. 6. This is a juried art exhibit featuring a diversity of visual art inspired by the shrub-steppe, our unique ecosystem in the Yakima Valley. The original call for artists stated that the “Work must be original, inspired by the shrub-steppe lands of the Yakima Valley, and have been completed within the past five years.”
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Ben Snipes builds Ellensburg's first bank

Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates. While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire crews at Cow Canyon Fire prepared for possible storms, strong winds

ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg. Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds. “Strong...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
NewsBreak
Sports
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
ELLENSBURG, WA

