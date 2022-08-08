The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy (CCC) and the Boxx Gallery opened the sixth annual “Images of the Shrub-Steppe” on Saturday, Aug. 6. This is a juried art exhibit featuring a diversity of visual art inspired by the shrub-steppe, our unique ecosystem in the Yakima Valley. The original call for artists stated that the “Work must be original, inspired by the shrub-steppe lands of the Yakima Valley, and have been completed within the past five years.”

