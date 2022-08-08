Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation went smoothly
State law does not allow absentee ballots to be opened until Election Day. In Milwaukee, that process happens at Central Count. Milwaukee election officials said it was a smooth election night overall. Poll workers spent all day Tuesday working to count the more than 28,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Denita Ball wins Milwaukee County sheriff's race
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball won the Democratic race for Milwaukee County sheriff in the Wisconsin primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9. Ball is effectively the county's new sheriff with no Republican challenger in November. Ball is the first woman to serve as Milwaukee County sheriff and the first Black female sheriff...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vote totals for August 2022
MILWAUKEE - The August 2022 Wisconsin primary election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kleefisch or Michels? Poll shows tight race ahead of Wisconsin primary
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The clock is ticking as the polls for tomorrow's primary election open in less than 24 hours. The governor's race is one keeping people on their toes. Emerson College's latest poll shows Rebecca Kleefisch just ahead of Tim Michels at 36 percent. Michels sits at 34...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses on him
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida man died filming the sunrise Monday after a sand dune he was lying under collapsed on top of him, investigators say. Other Hutchinson Island beachgoers later saw parts of the man's body protruding from the sand and called police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim was 35 years old from nearby Stuart, but did not release a name.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race
MADISON, Wis. - A former state representative who says he "came up just short" in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday as unofficial but nearly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election; Michels eyes governor's office
Business owner Tim Michels wants to be Wisconsin’s next governor. Before that can happen, he has to defeat three other Republican gubernatorial candidates in the Aug. 9 primary.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
Ryhley Mattison, 24, was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River, suffering a punctured lung and injured diaphragm and stomach. She's sharing her story from a hospital bed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Michels' supporters confident as governor results come in
Supporters of Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels were feeling confident and excited as Wisconsin primary election results came in Tuesday night. Michels faced former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Mandela Barnes celebrates US Senate primary victory
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic Senate primary and will face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes’ top rivals dropped out of the race last month and backed Barnes in Tuesday’s primary.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida man takes joyride in stolen construction equipment, leaving 'path of destruction': deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A homeless Florida man reportedly stole a machine from a construction site in Flagler County over the weekend and took it on a joyride to Beverly Beach, leaving behind a "path of destruction," according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to N. Ocean Shore...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vos wins Assembly primary
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP governor's race important, voters say
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and had backing from establishment Republicans, including ex-Gov. Scott Walker.
Comments / 0