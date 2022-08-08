ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses on him

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida man died filming the sunrise Monday after a sand dune he was lying under collapsed on top of him, investigators say. Other Hutchinson Island beachgoers later saw parts of the man's body protruding from the sand and called police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim was 35 years old from nearby Stuart, but did not release a name.
Jarchow: Unite behind Toney in Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. - A former state representative who says he "came up just short" in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday as unofficial but nearly...
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vos wins Assembly primary

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a...
Wisconsin Primary Election: GOP governor's race important, voters say

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and had backing from establishment Republicans, including ex-Gov. Scott Walker.
