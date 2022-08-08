ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Tax Bill#Health Care#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Healthcare#House#Native Hawaiian#Medi
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
INCOME TAX
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.

Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy