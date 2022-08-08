ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels

Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
TINLEY PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced

Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced

The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26

Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3

City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour
OTTAWA, IL

