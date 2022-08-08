Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Estela Loureiro earns 148 bonus points in Girls' 14 bracket by week ending July 9
Orland Park tennis player Riyaa' Jain won 66 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 66 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
spotonillinois.com
La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 30
There was one patent granted in River Forest in July, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the month before. Patents included physical therapy and fitness device. The earliest patent filed which was granted in July belonged to Elly Frymire...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Thank you to the Streeterville Org. of Active Residents (SOAR) for inviting Sheriff Dart to participate..."
Orland Park tennis player Maia Loureiro won 1,698 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 1,698 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels
Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
spotonillinois.com
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it? Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake...
spotonillinois.com
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced
The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:13. 05:13. 04:42. How many Fairview Heights junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m....
spotonillinois.com
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 15:36. 14:55. 14:55.
Comments / 0