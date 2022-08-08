ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

247Sports

Three-star 2024 DL AJ Tanupo talks early Pac-12 offer

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic 2024 defensive tackle AJ Tanupo holds an early offer from Arizona. Now, as he is poised to begin his junior season, he's hoping to add more offers to the mix. One of those is the hometown Washington Huskies. "Washington is definitely a school I hope gets...
SAMMAMISH, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
seattlerefined.com

The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love

Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
#Washington Huskies#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Post Practice Quotes
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends

Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
SEATTLE, WA
105.3 KISS FM

When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King

If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
SPOKANE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend

Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Person
Kalen Deboer
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza

SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington ferries to get $38 million to improve services

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Ferries will receive $38 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve its ferry service. Eight other Washington ferry providers — including the King County Department of Transportation — will receive around $4 million in federal money, totaling $42.4 million for the state, the Seattle Times reported. That’s more than double received in 2021, ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said in a statement.
SEATTLE, WA
