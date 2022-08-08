Read full article on original website
Penalty decides Seafair hydroplane winner for 4th consecutive year in Seattle
It’s the 3rd race a driver saw a win at Seafair taken away by a penalty.
Fauci awarded with rare Hutch Award, will throw ceremonial first pitch Aug. 9
SEATTLE — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has been named the recipient of the 2022 honorary Hutch Award. Fauci will accept the award in an on-field ceremony before the Mariners’ game Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch.
seattlerefined.com
The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love
Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Seattle Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends
Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District
SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Doug Basler advances to November general election in Washington’s 9th Congressional District.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Yearly Warning: Not One but Two Low Flying Jets over the Snoqualmie Valley Signal Start & End of Boeing Classic
This year, the Boeing Classic features not one but two jet flyovers marking the start and end of the tournament. To signal the start of the Boeing Classic PGA Champions Tournament, a Boeing jetliner will fly over the 18th green of The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge golf course on Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
KING-5
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Washington ferries to get $38 million to improve services
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Ferries will receive $38 million from the Federal Highway Administration to improve its ferry service. Eight other Washington ferry providers — including the King County Department of Transportation — will receive around $4 million in federal money, totaling $42.4 million for the state, the Seattle Times reported. That’s more than double received in 2021, ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said in a statement.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
247Sports
