Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Champaign County Lincoln Legacy Committee met April 27
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: CHAIR: Barbara Oehlschlaeger - Garvey MEMBERS: Kay Grabow, Barbara Wysocki, Ray Cunningham, Eric Thorsland, Adele Suslick, Shaline Smith, Kent Tucker 1, Call to Order O'Garvey called... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 11:47. 11:02. 10:49. 09:54. 09:50. 09:37. 05:20.
spotonillinois.com
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle
A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. How high did Flora junior tennis player Ollie Collins rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?. 05:20. How many...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Macon County Sheriff: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their..."
Macon County Sheriff tweeted the following: "The following Deputies were recognized by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) for their efforts in DUI enforcement. Deputy Shane BeckDeputy Tony AnnelloDeputy Justin LillyDeputy Jessie OwensDeputy Byron EbbertGreat work deputies!"Read... Posted in:. 11:02. 10:49. 09:54. 09:50. 09:37. 05:20. How high did Flora junior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced
The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 05:13. 05:13. 04:42. How many Fairview Heights junior...
spotonillinois.com
City of Fairbury City Council met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to order 2. Roll Call of Council Members 3. Pledge of Allegiance The following items are considered routine business by the City Council and will be approved in a single vote. If discussion... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Village of Diamond Village Board of Commission met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Pledge of Allegiance 2. Call to Order Roll Call: Mark Adair Dean Johnson Jeff Kasher David Warner Teresa Kernc 3. Approval of Minutes 06/28/2022 4. Approval of June...
spotonillinois.com
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
Comments / 0