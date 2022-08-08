Read full article on original website
Advocates: Senate bill means environmental health, also harm
Billions of dollars in climate and environment investments could flow to communities in the United States that have been plagued by pollution and climate threats for decades, if the proposed Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. The bill, announced by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin last month, could also jumpstart a transition to clean energy in regions still dominated by fossil fuels. But there are also provisions in the bill that are supportive of fossil fuel expansion. And some who live and work where climate and environmental injustices are the norm worry that those parts of the bill force their...
Grist
Senate passes historic climate bill
It’s Tuesday, August 9, and the Senate has approved a major climate and energy package. After more than a year of negotiations, Senate Democrats on Sunday passed far-reaching legislation to slash the U.S.’s cumulative greenhouse gas emissions roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.
Senate bill passage hailed as 'milestone' for climate fight. Here's what you need to know.
The Inflation Reduction Act would be the nation's biggest investment in the fight against climate change, a $369 billion push for cleaner energy use.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly.
marketplace.org
Why isn’t Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?
There’s a lot of stuff baked into the 755-page Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House. Top of mind for many is the nearly $370 billion set aside for energy transition and climate change mitigation. In fact, some are calling the Democrats’ measure the biggest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history.
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
The Democrats' New Climate Bill Abandons Green Zealotry—For Reason | Opinion
It's increasingly clear that we need to balance green dreams with realistic policies that don't destroy economies and whole societies.
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
natureworldnews.com
Senate Democrats Made a Bill That Can Reduce Greenhouse Gases With the Help of American Farmers
The climate deal achieved last week by Senate Democrats could lower the high levels of methane emissions from cows and increase programs that help carbon deposit in soil, fund climate-focused research, and reduce the number of greenhouse gases produced by American farms. How the Climate Deal Will Benefit Farmers While...
CNBC
Climate groups react to Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
The Senate passed the most ambitious climate spending package in U.S. history on Sunday, prompting optimism among environmental advocates after months of gridlock around President Joe Biden's emissions-reducing agenda. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation earmarks $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change. Vice President Kamala...
History’s Greatest Obstacle to Climate Progress Has Finally Fallen
Climate change was born as a modern political issue in the United States Senate. On a hot June day in 1988, a senior NASA scientist warned a Senate committee that global warming, which was previously mooted only as a hypothesis, was not only real but already under way. “It is time to stop waffling so much and say that the evidence is pretty strong that the greenhouse effect is here,” James Hansen said.
bloomberglaw.com
Oil Exploration, Speculation to Be Riskier Bets in Climate Bill
Bill increases cost of entry for federal land oil exploration. New oil and gas leasing and production fees imposed under the Inflation Reduction Act will make oil exploration riskier on federal lands and cut down on speculation, but will provide greater certainty for the industry, analysts say. The legislation (H.R....
Phys.org
After 'historic' US climate bill, scientists urge global action
Scientists on Monday welcomed the passing of US President Joe Biden's "historic" climate bill while calling for other major emitters—namely the European Union—to follow suit and implement ambitious plans to slash emissions. The bill, which would see an unprecedented $370 billion invested in cutting US emissions 40 percent...
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
Analysi: U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
