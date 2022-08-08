Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview
Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
inforney.com
Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are locked in as practice begins
As Tyler Legacy wrapped up its inaugural fall practice of the 2022 high school football season, head coach Joe Willis had a recurring message to his team. “Lock in,” Willis said multiple times during the postgame speech. Willis also stressed the importance of mental reps. “Obviously the physical reps...
inforney.com
Palestine Wildcats honored with Danny Palmer Community Service Award
Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual. According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
KLTV
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore
East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
inforney.com
City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services
The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
inforney.com
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall
Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
fox4news.com
Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes
GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger': How Jacqueline Durand aims to inspire
COPPELL, Texas — If you type the name Jacqueline Durand into a Google search, you’ll find multiple news articles like, “Texas college student loses her ears, nose and lips after being attacked by dogs.”. But those articles don’t tell you about who she is on the inside....
List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas
When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
Boats being picked up from dock as Lake Palestine levels decrease amid drought
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The triple-digit temperatures have lake levels dipping below normal and causing safety issues for boaters and swimmers. With the lack of rainfall in East Texas, the water level at Lake Palestine as of Sunday sits at two feet below normal. “Unfortunately, with the water levels being so low, it’s one of […]
1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
Officials identify man, 17 year-old killed in rollover wreck off Toll 49
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover wreck off Toll 49. Officials were called to the scene of an accident Monday at 12:12 p.m. off Toll 49, approximately five miles south of Lindale. A 2009 Peterbilt 340 rolled over one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. […]
Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
