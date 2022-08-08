ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, TX

inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview

Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler Legacy Red Raiders are locked in as practice begins

As Tyler Legacy wrapped up its inaugural fall practice of the 2022 high school football season, head coach Joe Willis had a recurring message to his team. “Lock in,” Willis said multiple times during the postgame speech. Willis also stressed the importance of mental reps. “Obviously the physical reps...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Palestine Wildcats honored with Danny Palmer Community Service Award

Coach Lance Angel and his Palestine Wildcats were honored with the Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award during Tuesday's 16th Annual. According to the district, Coyne was taking the two students to the game to comfort them following a recent and sudden death in their family. Another example to highlight the type of man and comforter he was.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore

East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

City of Tyler among other cities suing major streaming services

The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms. In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune to perform at Liberty Hall

Country music singer Jimmy Fortune will perform in concert Friday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Fortune performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 20 years, first as a temporary replacement for member Lew DeWitt. “My professional career started when I went with the Statler Brothers,” Fortune said. “That was in...
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
GARLAND, TX
101.5 KNUE

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Teen dies following Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.No word yet what caused the crash.I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.
WEATHERFORD, TX

