Milwaukee, WI

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
Brewers open 2-game series at home against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (58-50, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Rays +145; over/under is 8...
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-65, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 9 runs.
Keston Hiura held out of Brewers' Tuesday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hiura hit a home run in each of the last two contests, but he will be on the bench for Tuesday's contest. Andrew McCutchen will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup.
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball

Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound

The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
