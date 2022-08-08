Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic football prepares for new challenge in Class C2
KEARNEY — The biggest change for Kearney Catholic football this season is the reclassification to Class C2 after spending several seasons in Class C1. The Stars are coming off an 11-win season and a district championship, but are not letting that overinflate expectations with the new classification. “Just because...
Kearney Hub
UNK football team comfortable with rising expectations
KEARNEY — In general, coaches don’t like being at or near the top of preseason polls. High rankings carry the burdens of pressure and expectations. University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn accepted the Lopers’ No. 2 ranking in the MIAA preseason polls with a certain degree of satisfaction.
Kearney Hub
Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County
ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Kearney Hub
Clouds of smoke Tuesday part of Funk controlled burn
FUNK — Trees and other invasive plants were burned Tuesday during a prescribed fire at Funk Waterfowl Production Area. The fire was set and monitored by a dozen U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees from Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, and burned about 240 wetland acres. Rainwater Basin Wetland Management...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
Kearney Hub
Middle school activities added to Ryan Hogue's duties
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has expanded the job responsibilities of Ryan Hogue, KHS Activities Director and Assistant Principal, to include middle school activities. “In a very consistent message, parents and students have clamored for new and expanded opportunities for athletics, clubs and organizations in our middle schools,” said Jason Mundorf, KPS Superintendent. “Our board has met that request with the addition of middle school soccer and the expansion of our middle school track program to an already busy middle school athletic schedule. With the ongoing expansion of those opportunities, the need for Mr. Hogue’s skills as an AD to lead and facilitate those programs is abundantly clear.
KSNB Local4
One killed in Adams County train accident
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
Kearney Hub
LifeSmiles brings dental care to Two Rivers area kids
KEARNEY — Healthy teeth not only make brighter smiles. They’re essential to good health. That’s why Two Rivers Public Health Department has a LifeSmiles program that provides dental screenings for children from preschool through elementary school. So far, the program has served 600 area children. Two dental...
Kearney Hub
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton to perform in Loomis as part of concert series
LOOMIS — As a musician, Amy LaVere looks for performing spaces that offer a chance to connect with her audience. “I always thrive in a room where I’m allowed to tell stories and have an intimate space,” she said while traveling with her husband and musical partner, Will Sexton. “I like the diversity of the type of music that Will and I play. We’ve both been doing this long enough that we can read a room and know what kind of show the room requires for all of us to have fun.”
News Channel Nebraska
Wall that Heals arrives in Kearney, open to public starting Thursday
KEARNEY, NE — Central Nebraskans will soon have the opportunity to better connect with the experience of the Vietnam War. The Wall That Heals is a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center that tours the country. It arrived in Kearney escorted by police, sheriff’s deputies and the Patriot Guard Riders on Tuesday.
Kearney Hub
Jurassic Park theme for next Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal
KEARNEY — The theme is “Life Finds A Way: A Jurassic Park/World Quiz" for this month's Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal. The quiz will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 upstairs at Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St. Teams of one to six...
Kearney Hub
Kearney home listings for people who need a lot of living space
SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
Occupational Health Safety
Investigation After Worker Death Leads to Citations, Proposed Penalties of $337K for Company
The waste disposal company was cited for 18 citations and was placed in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program. An OSHA investigation led to 18 citations and a proposed penalty of over $337,000 for one employer. According to a press release, OSHA initiated an investigation at Mid-Nebraska Disposal Inc. in Grand...
