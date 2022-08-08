LOOMIS — As a musician, Amy LaVere looks for performing spaces that offer a chance to connect with her audience. “I always thrive in a room where I’m allowed to tell stories and have an intimate space,” she said while traveling with her husband and musical partner, Will Sexton. “I like the diversity of the type of music that Will and I play. We’ve both been doing this long enough that we can read a room and know what kind of show the room requires for all of us to have fun.”

LOOMIS, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO