“This is horrific,” New York City mayor says of Greg Abbott’s policy as second busload of migrants from Texas arrives

UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Texas judge issues stark warning to US cities, says local efforts to prosecute migrants making 'no difference'
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Washington Examiner
Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up
Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Washington mayor torched as hypocrite for complaining about border migrants bused to DC
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is being criticized as a "Not-in-my-backyard" hypocrite for complaining about the influx of asylum seekers utilizing homeless shelters and other city services, months after Texas began busing migrants to the place they say caused the overall crisis. Bowser called the migrant issue "significant" and...
MSNBC
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?
In April, Texas Governor Abbott announced he would begin shipping illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in response to the Biden administration's attempt to repeal Title 42. Tijuana-California BorderBarbara Zandoval/Unsplash.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says
Before Texas' state-funded border wall is completed, Texas lawmakers must consider paying for border security initiatives currently in place, specifically the $4 billion state-funded Operation Lone Star.
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City
A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
US News and World Report
White House Frustrated as Washington Mayor Seeks Troops to Help Handle Migrants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. Last week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called on...
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Washington, D.C. Mayor is Furious at Governor Abbott Because of Migrants
Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending captured migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. Now, this has caused some backlash, and this time it’s not from President Joe Biden, but the Mayor of Washington, D.C.
Arizona Will Declare Invasion in January; Texas Should Today | Opinion
It is beyond dispute that the situation at the southern border is a crisis of monumental proportions.
4 Men Indicted In San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy That Killed 53
Four men have been indicted in connection with the June 27 migrant truck tragedy in San Antonio, Texas that left 50 adults and three children dead. A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned the indictments Wednesday against Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, charging each of the men with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.
Biden created 'magnet of lawlessness' at border, says National Border Patrol Council VP
National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday on "America's Newsroom" after a bus full of migrants arrived in New York City from the Lone Star State. Del Cueto said the state is sending a message to liberal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and New...
El Paso becoming favored U.S. entryway for Turkish nationals
Just like apprehensions remain high on the outskirts of the city, a steady stream of asylum-seekers makes its way across the Rio Grande from Juarez to Downtown and Central El Paso every morning.
By raft and on foot, migrants cross Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas, July 19 (Reuters) - Beneath a blazing sun, a record number of migrants seeking to enter the United States are crossing the Mexican border. Some wade or swim through the waters of the Rio Grande into Texas. Smugglers ferry groups of others on rafts.
