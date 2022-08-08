I fully stumbled onto Laneige’s cult-favorite lip mask. Picture me five or so years ago, backstage at some now forgotten fashion show on the West Side Highway, taking in the frenetic energy of it all, listening to how models’ faces were being prepped before being handed a gift bag and hustled along to the exit. Little did I know that in my hands I held a small pink pot that I’d come to appreciate more each time I—literally—dug into it. I soon started seeing my secret find touted by influencers and content creators all over the internet and spotting it in chic makeup bags aplenty IRL.

MAKEUP ・ 17 HOURS AGO