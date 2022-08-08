ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas State
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell

The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston

Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston. Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve. Location: Lumberton. Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property

Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE
cechouston.org

Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX

