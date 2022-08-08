Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Property taxes in Texas: This is how to check how much you’re paying, where your money is going, your proposed rate
HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how much you’re paying in property taxes, there’s a way to check them online easily via state information that you can quickly filter down to your county. Why should I care?. Your money is on the line. “The budgets adopted by...
The top Houston restaurants and bars people take cabs and rideshares to most
We obtained data from Uber, Lyft and Alto to see where Houstonians are taxiing to.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Click2Houston.com
HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
cw39.com
SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!
HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Houston
Whether you're looking for a rustic cabin or a tiny home near the beach, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Houston. Unplug and get outdoors at this private retreat near the Big Thicket National Preserve. Location: Lumberton. Features: Suspended bed, private hot tub, outdoor shower, kitchen...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
WFAA
Here are the finalists for the State Fair's 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards food competition
DALLAS — It's the final chowdown!. After weeks of eating and judging, the 10 finalists have been announced for the Big Tex Choice Awards food competition. The contest started off with 51 entries. Each dish went through a "blind judging" from start to finish, meaning the judges didn't eat the food or learn about who made them.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans slash concession prices for top 4 menu items
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans today are unveiling Fan First Deals to continue evolving the gameday experience for fans. The organization, in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, is slashing prices on four of the most-ordered concessions items for all Texans home games during the 2022 Season. “We’re excited...
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
multihousingnews.com
Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property
Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
fox26houston.com
Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston
HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
WFAA
Texas Department of Insurance warning of scammer posing as employee that is targeting consumers
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and is not related to the story. The Texas Department of Insurance is warning consumers to be on the look-out for phone calls of people claiming to be a representative of TDI. TDI's Fraud Unit...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
cechouston.org
Houston Arboretum hiring for several positions
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hiring for several positions for the fall: School Program Coordinator, Part-time Naturalist, Birthday Party Facilitator, and School Program Facilitator. For full job descriptions and application instructions, visit houstonarboretum.org.
Montgomery County Tax Rate Exceeds the No New Revenue Rate
CONROE – On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a proposed tax rate of $0.3764 per $100 of appraised property values without announcing the calculated value for the “No New Revenue” tax rate.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
