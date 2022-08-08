ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'

A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
You Can Get Tree Climbing Holds To Help Your Kids Climb Trees

Do your kids like to climb trees? If so, you need these tree climbing holds in your life!. These Ninja Tree Climbing Holds attach to trees to help your kids safely climb up trees!. Set these holds on a tree and kids can climb up it just like a rock...
How to Make Glow-in-the-Dark Slime

Today we are making a really cool and easy glow in the dark slime recipe that has a little extra glowing surprise texture that makes it even more fun for play. This stretchy, slimey and bumpy slime also glows with different shades in the dark. Kids of all ages will love making and playing with this fun DIY slime recipe.
Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
Expectant Couple Wants ‘Grandpa’ to Raise Their Newborn

As the world changes, so too do the roles of parents. In the past, it was common for grandparents to play a large role in child-rearing, often living in close proximity to their children and helping to care for their grandchildren. However, as families have become more dispersed and grandparents have begun to enter retirement, this arrangement is no longer possible for many families.
Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
