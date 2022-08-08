Read full article on original website
WESH
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
WESH
Woman dies in head-on crash with pickup truck in Volusia County
A woman died Monday in a head-on crash in Volusia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Dickey Lane. Officials say a Dodge Caliber was traveling southbound and swerved into the northbound lane, in the direct path of a pickup truck. The two collided head-on.
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
click orlando
Jaguar going 100 mph crashes into Leesburg animal clinic, report says
LEESBURG, Fla. – A speeding Jaguar slammed into an sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Leesburg, causing the Jaguar to flip onto the side of an animal clinic nearby, according to authorities. The Leesburg Fire Department shared pictures of the vehicle wreckage on the side of the Northgate Animal...
WESH
72-year-old woman woman dies after head-on collision in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A woman died late Sunday night in a head-on crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of State Road 60 and Peavine Road. Officials say a Honda Accord headed eastbound...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 people injured in a violent multi-vehicle crash in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon in Oviedo. The accident occurred in the area of Sterling Creek and 419. Troopers said that six people were seriously injured, including a 16-year-old male. Three patients were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. One remains in critical condition.
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
click orlando
6 hospitalized after ‘T-bone’ crash in Oviedo, troopers say
OVIEDO, Fla. – Six people, including a 16-year-old boy, were hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Oviedo, officials said. The wreck happened on County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a vehicle...
WESH
Vehicle from armed carjacking located, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle connected to an armed carjacking has been located, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 5, deputies say two suspects who were armed carjacked a person at gunpoint around 6 p.m on Sherwood Terrace Drive, in the area of Apopka-Vineland Road and West Colonial Drive.
click orlando
Man accused of stealing woman’s car on first day of school arrested, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after stealing a mother’s car as she was loading her children for the first day of school Monday morning, according to the Titusville Police Department. Police said the mother was getting ready to take her kids to school when...
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
Head-on collision in Osceola leaves one dead, another in the hospital
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died and another is in a hospital after a head-on collision on state Road 60 in Osceola County late Sunday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers responded to state Road 60 near Peavine...
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon. An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates. An Orange...
Daytona Beach man arrested after stabbing another man to death, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a murder that happened early Tuesday morning. Officer said Durian Atwaters, 38, was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing. Police said they were called around 1:41 a.m. for a disturbance at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. >>> STREAM...
click orlando
Man who fatally shot suspected diaper thief outside Walmart in Orange County to be sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge, a man who fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside of a Walmart in February 2017 will be sentenced on Tuesday. Lonnie Leonard took a plea deal on Friday, according to court records. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
click orlando
1 seriously injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla – A driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to police. Investigators said the wreck, which involved a 68-year-old New Jersey driver and 67-year-old Melbourne driver, happened in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue. [TRENDING: Old Spanish...
