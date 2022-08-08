ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: DJ Durkin

Texas A&M football defensive coordinator DJ Durkin meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Elijah Robinson

Texas A&M football assistant head coach Elijah Robinson meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Edgerrin Cooper

Texas A&M football linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss

Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Devon Achane

Texas A&M football running back Devon Achane meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Johnson named A&M Lettermen's Association's Lifetime Award winner

Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Media Day: Nik Constantinou

Texas A&M football punter Nik Constantinou meets the press during the Aggies' annual Fall Camp Media Day. (8.7.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener

The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Zmed Brothers, also known as “The Everly Brothers Experience,” perform Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. The performance includes the Everly Brothers’ hits including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” $35-$55. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park

I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'

StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Added electric fee is simply too much

Here in Bryan, I got a new regulatory fee on my BTU electric bill. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when you’re retired and on a fixed income, every “nickel and dime” counts. The fee on my bill was $38.77. I called BTU...
BRYAN, TX

