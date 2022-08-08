ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M ranked 7th in the coaches' poll

Texas A&M was ranked seventh in the USA Today/American Football Coaches Association’s Preseason Top 25 poll. Alabama topped the rankings, which were released Monday. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from the panel of 66 coaches. The Crimson Tide were the runner-up last year to Georgia. Ohio State was second followed by Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, the Aggies, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor to round out the top 10.
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner

Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
