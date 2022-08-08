ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
3 Utah authors share stories behind their latest picture books

SALT LAKE CITY — Each month, I write a book column highlighting some of my favorite themed children's books so other parents who love reading as much as I do can create happy memories of reading with their kids. From Halloween picture books to those celebrating Black History Month,...
