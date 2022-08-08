Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Utah police arrest man accused of kidnapping Colorado woman, threatening to kill her family
MOAB — A man has been arrested in Utah after police say he kidnapped a Colorado woman and threatened her family members — including children — because he was upset about someone stealing guns and drugs from him. Late Tuesday, a Grand County sheriff's deputy pulled over...
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
ksl.com
Utah reports 4,688 new COVID-19 cases; 12 additional deaths over past week
SALT LAKE CITY — New cases of COVID-19 continued decreasing on Thursday as the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,688 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths over the past seven days. The average daily case count over the past week was just under 770 per...
ksl.com
Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Park officials reviewing viral video of man jumping over railing at Bryce Canyon
BRYCE, Garfield County — Bryce Canyon National Park officials say they're reviewing a viral video of a man jumping from an overlook railing and nearly slipping off a cliff into the canyon. "Considering that this occurred at one of the park's most popular viewpoints and dislodged rocks onto the...
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
ksl.com
3 Utah authors share stories behind their latest picture books
SALT LAKE CITY — Each month, I write a book column highlighting some of my favorite themed children's books so other parents who love reading as much as I do can create happy memories of reading with their kids. From Halloween picture books to those celebrating Black History Month,...
ksl.com
Intermountain Healthcare CEO Marc Harrison to transition out of position this fall
SALT LAKE CITY – Intermountain Healthcare announced Thursday that its president and CEO Marc Harrison has accepted another position elsewhere and will be transitioning out of his role this fall. Former governor of Utah Mike Leavitt, who is the current chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board, praised Harrison for...
Comments / 0