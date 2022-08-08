ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

LB Jaden Keller Jumps Into Starting Competition For Virginia Tech

One of the things that I wrote off was the possibility of a competition at the will linebacker given that the Hokies had a solid incumbent there in Alan Tisdale. Though Tisdale likely still is the favorite for the job, there is a younger linebacker that is pushing him greatly for it and has shown that he is definitely a big part of the future of Virginia Tech's defense.
BLACKSBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Sneak Peek: Virginia Tech

SERIES: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S NEW: The Hokies haven’t been the same program since Frank Beamer retired. The Justin Fuente experiment was up and down but it is now over as Brent Pry has been named head coach. The former Penn State defensive coordinator will look to build his team through defense and special teams to begin with as Virginia Tech comes off the worst bowl loss in school history, falling to Maryland, 54-10.
BLACKSBURG, VA
clearpublicist.com

Virginia Tech football: Hokies land Canadian pass rusher

The Virginia Tech Hokies added one more intriguing athlete to their 2023 recruiting course on Sunday when Canadian edge rusher Ishmael Findlayter officially pledged to the Hokies. Findlayter is a three-star prospect from Toronto who not too long ago frequented Virginia Tech, where by he labored out for coaches. Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
CALLAWAY, VA
NRVNews

Cox, Jerry Wayne

Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
RADFORD, VA
#Hokies#American Football#College Football#Acc
wfxrtv.com

Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event runs from Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at Felts Park along S. Main Street. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Radford City Schools delays start of 2022-2023 school year

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — In order to make sure construction projects are completed and students are able to return to safe and comfortable classrooms, Radford City Public Schools has decided to postpone the opening of the school year by two weeks. Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Robert F. Graham...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Jake’s Story: Creating a New Tomorrow

Like many of Lake Christian Ministries’ New Tomorrows neighbors, circumstances forced Jake into needing help achieving self-sufficiency. Jake moved to the lake community last October, after a layoff from a job at an Amazon warehouse in California. He was eager to start fresh where cost of living would be lower. His aging truck needed repairs so he left it behind, arriving here with no job, no housing and no transportation.
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down

VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
VINTON, VA

