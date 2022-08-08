Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
techlunchpail.com
LB Jaden Keller Jumps Into Starting Competition For Virginia Tech
One of the things that I wrote off was the possibility of a competition at the will linebacker given that the Hokies had a solid incumbent there in Alan Tisdale. Though Tisdale likely still is the favorite for the job, there is a younger linebacker that is pushing him greatly for it and has shown that he is definitely a big part of the future of Virginia Tech's defense.
aseaofred.com
Sneak Peek: Virginia Tech
SERIES: Tied 1-1 WHAT’S NEW: The Hokies haven’t been the same program since Frank Beamer retired. The Justin Fuente experiment was up and down but it is now over as Brent Pry has been named head coach. The former Penn State defensive coordinator will look to build his team through defense and special teams to begin with as Virginia Tech comes off the worst bowl loss in school history, falling to Maryland, 54-10.
clearpublicist.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies land Canadian pass rusher
The Virginia Tech Hokies added one more intriguing athlete to their 2023 recruiting course on Sunday when Canadian edge rusher Ishmael Findlayter officially pledged to the Hokies. Findlayter is a three-star prospect from Toronto who not too long ago frequented Virginia Tech, where by he labored out for coaches. Virginia...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin News Post
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
RELATED PEOPLE
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSLS
Impact of Radford City schools delayed start date on parents, teachers
RADFORD, Va. – What do you do when you’re a working parent and suddenly have to find two weeks of supervision for your child? That’s the reality for some parents in Radford. The 2022-2023 school year will start two weeks later than planned and was announced a...
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event runs from Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at Felts Park along S. Main Street. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
wfxrtv.com
Radford City Schools delays start of 2022-2023 school year
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — In order to make sure construction projects are completed and students are able to return to safe and comfortable classrooms, Radford City Public Schools has decided to postpone the opening of the school year by two weeks. Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Robert F. Graham...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Wytheville’s new spot, ‘The Grind’ bringing new flavors, positive vibes to downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Collin O’Donnell played football at Bluefield University. While attending, his favorite shop in town was closing. He and some of his teammates tried persuading them to stay open. The owners fired right back, saying, “You should do this, and we were like, ‘You know what?...
WDBJ7.com
Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Jake’s Story: Creating a New Tomorrow
Like many of Lake Christian Ministries’ New Tomorrows neighbors, circumstances forced Jake into needing help achieving self-sufficiency. Jake moved to the lake community last October, after a layoff from a job at an Amazon warehouse in California. He was eager to start fresh where cost of living would be lower. His aging truck needed repairs so he left it behind, arriving here with no job, no housing and no transportation.
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
Comments / 0