ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend

By Jason McNabb
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6Iq1_0h8dG9ds00

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Lt. Governor Howie Morales was driving from Doña Ana county to Las Vegas, NM Friday to present a commencement speech for New Mexico Highlands University's graduation.

As he was coming up over a hill just south of Truth or Consequences, he saw a white truck roll over.

"It was a scary scene" said Morales, who spoke with ABC-7 Sunday.

He and other motorists on I-25 pulled over to assist with the accident scene. They began to help to pull him out by breaking out the back window after realizing pulling him out of the windshield would potentially hurt the man more.

The man then spoke, and Morales immediately recognized him as his friend John Baumberger.

"John has a very distinctive voice, and as he started to come out, I immediately recognized it was him" said Morales. He added that once he identified himself, he could sense calmness in Baumberger.

"I wanted to ensure him that he was taken care of."

Baumberger was transported to nearby hospital, and has since been released. According to Morales, he is recovering and doing well.

Morales stressed how important it is for motorists to slow down near scenes of accidents.

"Debris that comes off of the road, off of vehicles is extremely dangerous, and you never want to put any law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMS personnel in danger of having harm done to them while they're assisting people" he added.

The post WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deming Headlight

Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites

Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
LINCOLN, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Ems
KRQE News 13

New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
krwg.org

Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Santa Fe Reporter

Police Seek Vehicle Connected to Muslim Murders

APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
New Mexico In-Depth

The toxic legacy of uranium mining in New Mexico

ProPublica, a national news organization, published A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making yesterday, about an important topic many Americans, including New Mexicans, still know little about: the legacy of uranium in our state and the greater Southwest. The story focuses on the residents of the small northwest New Mexico...
METAL MINING
KOAT 7

New Mexico ranked worst in the U.S. for child wellbeing, according to report

New Mexico was ranked as the worst state in the country for child wellbeing, according to a report by the 2022 Kids Count data book. In the report, "child wellbeing" is broken down into four different categories — economics, education, health and community. The combination of these four categories ranked our state last in the entire country.
KIDS
KOAT 7

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico ranks last in child well-being

New Mexico ranks last in child well-being, according to a report by the 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book. The report breaks down a child's well-being into four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and lastly, family and community. New Mexico children ranked No. 48 in the economic section. The data book...
KIDS
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy