Saints Signing CB Jordan Brown
Brown, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of South Dakota State back in 2019 but was among their final roster cuts that year. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Commanders practice squads before winding up back with the Raiders for a second stint. Brown...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Quarterbacks Sharp, Notable DL Absent
The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Broncos training camp
The Denver Broncos are less than one week away from their first game of the preseason. So far the team has had a pretty normal training camp, with a few noteworthy storylines here and there. One of the most significant storylines occurred last week when Tim Patrick, the team’s best-performing wide receiver from the past few seasons, suffered a torn ACL. Losing Patrick for the season was certainly a blow to the offense, but it now gives other players opportunities to step up.
NFL to reportedly have Black Friday game in 2023
The National Football League partnered with Amazon to expand its reach through streaming services, leading to a multi-billion deal for
Safety Injuries Lead to Secondary Shakeup
Veteran safeties Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton sign contracts two days before the preseason opener. Michael Griffin II and Kenneth George are released.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Home Is Now Paycor Stadium
After going over two decades without a stadium naming rights partner, the Cincinnati Bengals will finally be taking one on. Paul Brown Stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium for the upcoming season. Financial terms have not been announced, but ESPN reports that the length of the deal is 16 years.
Titans Worked Out Three Defensive Backs
Of this group, the Titans signed Colbert and Benton. Williams, 31, was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Bengals. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $20.19 million contract extension with Cincinnati in 2016. After testing the...
Lions Will Play Starters against Atlanta Falcons
Dan Campbell reveals how long the starters will play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem From NFI List
Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.
Meet the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 NFL draft class
The 2022 NFL draft gave all 32 teams another chance to reload their rosters with young talent, as they hope to be contenders heading into the upcoming season. Here are all the picks made by the Cincinnati Bengals in this year’s draft:
Jets Fan With Cerebral Palsy Scores Touchdown in Scrimmage (Video)
New York used its annual scrimmage to give one fan a lasting memory.
Seahawks Coach Reveals Next Step for CB Artie Burns
Burns signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason.
Bengals Ink 16-Year Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Paycor
Click here to read the full article. The Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals have sold naming rights to their stadium to local software company Paycor HCM, leaving just two NFL stadiums without a corporate partner. The venue, long called Paul Brown Stadium after the team’s founder, will be named Paycor Stadium for the next 16 years. It’s an expansion of an existing relationship between the NFL team and Paycor (Nasdaq: PYCR), which offers payroll and HR software, and has been headquartered in Cincinnati for more than 30 years. Financial terms of the deal, negotiated by Excel Sports Management, weren’t disclosed. The rights...
