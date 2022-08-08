ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Saints Signing CB Jordan Brown

Brown, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of South Dakota State back in 2019 but was among their final roster cuts that year. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Commanders practice squads before winding up back with the Raiders for a second stint. Brown...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos are less than one week away from their first game of the preseason. So far the team has had a pretty normal training camp, with a few noteworthy storylines here and there. One of the most significant storylines occurred last week when Tim Patrick, the team’s best-performing wide receiver from the past few seasons, suffered a torn ACL. Losing Patrick for the season was certainly a blow to the offense, but it now gives other players opportunities to step up.
DENVER, CO
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
London, TX
Houston, TX
Titans Worked Out Three Defensive Backs

Of this group, the Titans signed Colbert and Benton. Williams, 31, was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Bengals. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $20.19 million contract extension with Cincinnati in 2016. After testing the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ebony Salmon
Laura Harvey
Megan Rapinoe
Jess Fishlock
Bengals Activate DE Khalid Kareem From NFI List

Kareem, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020. He is in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals Ink 16-Year Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Paycor

Click here to read the full article. The Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals have sold naming rights to their stadium to local software company Paycor HCM, leaving just two NFL stadiums without a corporate partner. The venue, long called Paul Brown Stadium after the team’s founder, will be named Paycor Stadium for the next 16 years. It’s an expansion of an existing relationship between the NFL team and Paycor (Nasdaq: PYCR), which offers payroll and HR software, and has been headquartered in Cincinnati for more than 30 years. Financial terms of the deal, negotiated by Excel Sports Management, weren’t disclosed. The rights...
CINCINNATI, OH

