Your Spotify home page is getting a makeover. This week, Spotify is launching separate feeds for music and podcasts that will be accessible through the Home page on the app. This makes it easier to find what you're really looking for. Your existing Home feed won't change, but you will notice two new tabs on the upper left of the page: one labeled "Music" and titled "Podcasts & Shows."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO