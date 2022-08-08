Read full article on original website
Commissioner Work Through Long Agenda, Hold Lengthy Budget Workshop
The McCulloch County Commissioners held their regular meeting on Monday morning at 9AM in the Commissioner's courtroom. Commissioner Kemp was unable to attend. Commissioners began with the approval of the minutes from the Special Meeting on July 7 and the Regular Meeting on July 25. Carrie Ross reported that the air conditioning now working properly at the Agrilife office.
Commissioners to Have a Full Agenda at Their Meeting on Monday
A long agenda of items will greet the McCulloch County Commissioners for their regular meeting on Monday (Aug 8) that begins at 9AM. Following the approval of the minutes from the last two meetings, Commissioners will have discussions over the following topics - Discussion with Lone Star Land Partners Sales...
Brady and Voca VFD's Called Out to Grass Fire on S US 87
At 4:26PM Monday afternoon, a grass fire was reported on S. US 87 about a mile past the intersection of SH 71 and US 87. The fire was in three different locations along the northbound shoulder of US 87. Crews from Brady and Voca responded and had the fire quickly under control in about 15-20 minutes.
THE EAGLE REPORT - Lohn Kicks Off The 22/23 School Year
Teachers and staff have returned to campus to plan for the upcoming school year. This Thursday, August 11th, Meet the Teacher will begin at 5:30PM followed by the Football Scrimmage between Lohn and Mullin and then Meet the Eagles. An ice cream social will wrap up the evening. Parents, students and the community are welcome to join us this Thursday night.
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
Fall Sports Kick Off This Week Across the Heart of Texas
The 2022 fall high school sports season kicks into full gear this week across McCulloch County and surrounding areas. Below is the schedule for the week of August 8-13.
Victor Garcia, Sr., 77
Victor Gonzales Garcia, Sr., age 77, of Brady, Texas passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Victor was born March 6, 1945 in Runge, Texas to Castulo Garcia, Sr. and Carmen (Gonzales) Garcia. He lived most of his life in the Brady area and married Graviela “Elsie” Adame on February 1, 1964 in Brady. He was a self-employed building contractor by trade and also worked at a golf course for a while as a groundskeeper for the City of Houston and at Loadcraft in Brady. He was a hard working man. He enjoyed bingo, music, playing the accordion and riding his “buggy” and tractor around his place. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady.
Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance
Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
Early police make recent arrests for cocaine, marijuana possession
The Early Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Monday afternoon:. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 6, shortly after midnight, a vehicle was stopped in 100 block of Early Blvd. for traffic violation. While officers talked to the driver an odor of alcohol was coming from the vehicle causing officers to check further during the stop. Officers located where an open container had spilled into the floorboard. The 2 occupants were removed from the car, The driver, Cesar A. Zamora Palomo, was provided a field sobriety test which he failed and was taken into custody for DWI with open container. Both occupants admitted to marijuana in the vehicle which officers found along with cocaine. The passenger, Jesus Luis Gaspar was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (Cocaine).
