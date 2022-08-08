The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO