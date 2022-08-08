Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
newyorksocialdiary.com
Seeing the Light
Wednesday It’s August again as you may have noticed. And when it’s hot it seems like it’s here to stay. Yesterday was a good example — 98 degrees when I went out about 6:30 to get some dinner. The city is quiet and frankly so is...
10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat
Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend
The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
NYC calls on New Yorkers to kill spotted lanternflies. Yes, but how??? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The spotted lanternflies are back. And we have no idea how to get rid of them. The city Parks Department issued an advisory calling on New Yorkers to take matters into their own hands. Or feet. Parks says we should “please squish and dispose of...
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New York
(Sarah Ripmaster/Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) Recently, a mother of two was on vacation with her sons. She woke up Saturday morning with the understanding that they would all be headed home. Unfortunately for her, she could not be more wrong. An email from American Airlines would turn everything upside down.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, who helped write and produce such Motown classics as 'Heat Wave' and 'You Can't Hurry Love,' has died. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Neighborhood Patrol Group in Brooklyn Sets Out to Train Asian Neighbors
As Jews and Asians continue to come under attack in New York City, volunteers forming an Asian Community Watch group are taking lessons from a long-standing Jewish neighborhood safety patrol. Through an initiative led by New York City Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, members of Flatbush Shomrim (Hebrew for “watchers”) in...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat
BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers. People of all ages — along with […]
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and white students dropped by...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
Early Addition: NJ shoppers are stealing grocery store baskets now that plastic bags aren't available
Because they're not about to buy one of those reusable bags at the checkout counter, here are your early links: Harlem Week, SI Ferry contract debacle, spotted lanternflies are winning, python hunt, professional cuddler, Trump flushing documents down the toilet, and more. [ more › ]
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
petapixel.com
These Elderly New Yorkers Were First Generation to Ever Be Photographed
These amazing photographs of elderly New Yorkers are believed to be some of the earliest people ever photographed — many of them were born in the 1700s. Some of the pictures, thought to have been captured in the 1840s, were taken by legendary American Civil War photographer Mathew Brady who had a studio in the Big Apple.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
