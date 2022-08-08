Read full article on original website
miamisprings.com
Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive
US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
keysweekly.com
MIDDLE KEYS SAILING REVITALIZES MARATHON’S 33RD STREET PENINSULA
Thanks to the generosity of community donors and an agreement with the city of Marathon, the Middle Keys Sailing program has it made in the shade … literally. Visitors to the 33rd Street boat ramp in Marathon will immediately notice an upgrade to the street’s gulfside peninsula, made possible by the sailors and their supporters. Once a largely neglected eyesore, the point is now landscaped with pea rock and covered with a massive shade structure providing respite from the brutal summer sun. Brand new adirondack chairs sit underneath, allowing visitors to take in the views in comfort.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST BECOMES OFFICIAL COAST GUARD CITY
That’s what Ron Demes, who coordinated Key West’s recent designation as a Coast Guard City, told city and military officials who helped plan the ceremony. Hundreds of blue and white Coast Guard and Navy uniforms packed the East Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront the morning of Aug. 4, along with another hundred or so civilians and retired military personnel from all branches.
miamitimesonline.com
Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan
At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
keysweekly.com
123 HAITIAN MIGRANTS LAND IN MARATHON, FLORIDA
On Aug. 8, the Florida Keys experienced its second large migrant landing in less than three days, as a large sailboat carrying a total of 123 Haitian migrants ran aground offshore in the area of 79th Street Ocean in Marathon. One hundred nine of the migrants entered the water, making the swim to land before they were eventually apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in a multi-agency collaboration with FWC Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard. 14 migrants who remained aboard the vessel were taken into custody of the Coast Guard for repatriation.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
WSVN-TV
109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
Click10.com
Man accused of trafficking crystal meth near Naval Air Station Key West
GEIGER KEY, Fla. – A deputy found more than 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the car of a 64-year-old man on Sunday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Gutierrez-Perez was driving a Toyota Corolla on Geiger Road when the deputy...
Click10.com
Miami residents fearing loose pit bulls following deaths, disappearances of several neighborhood cats
MIAMI – Pet owners in a Miami-Dade County neighborhood say they have been dealing with dangerous dogs the past several weeks. They are estimating between 15 and 20 cats, if not more, have been killed or gone missing. People who live in Miami’s Buena Vista neighborhood near Northeast 47th...
NBC Miami
Couple Arrested After Allegedly Beating Snorkeler Swimming Near Marathon Home
A Florida Keys couple was arrested this weekend after allegedly attacking and beating a snorkeler following a dispute over how close he was to their home. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and his wife Katia, 61, were arrested Sunday and charged with both aggravated battery and simple battery. The Monroe County...
keysweekly.com
MEL FISHER DAYS COMMEMORATES 1622 SINKING OF ATOCHA & KEY WEST TREASURE HUNTERS
This year’s Mel Fisher Days celebration, Sept. 2-6, commemorates the 400th anniversary of the sinking of the Atocha and other ships in the 1622 Fleet. Multiple venues will host events that combine the adventure, history and hijinks of a true treasure tale. Who’s Mel Fisher and what’s this all...
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit.
keysweekly.com
ONE MAN DEAD IN MORNING STABBING IN TAVERNIER, FLORIDA
A man is dead and a woman is recovering following a Thursday morning stabbing at a Tavernier residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Pacific Avenue home at 4:55 a.m. on Thursday for the report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. Deputies arrived to find 54–year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay dead of an apparent stabbing. Deputies also located 53-year-old Carola Dotschay who also appeared to have a stab wound.
floridasportsman.com
Meanwhile back at bale beach ...
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas. Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key...
SW Miami standoff ends with barricaded man taken to hospital
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricated himself inside a SW Miami home has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said. Earlier in the day on Monday, Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.It is unclear if the man will face any charges, according to Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
