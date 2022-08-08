ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

miamisprings.com

Notice of Judicial Sale: 517 Palmetto Drive

US BANK, N.A. (TRUSTEE) Plaintiff(s) / Petitioner(s) Defendant(s) / Respondent(s) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause now pending in said court, that I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on-line at www.MiamiDade.RealForeclose.com at 09:00 o’clock, AM on August 22, 2022 the following described property:
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

MIDDLE KEYS SAILING REVITALIZES MARATHON’S 33RD STREET PENINSULA

Thanks to the generosity of community donors and an agreement with the city of Marathon, the Middle Keys Sailing program has it made in the shade … literally. Visitors to the 33rd Street boat ramp in Marathon will immediately notice an upgrade to the street’s gulfside peninsula, made possible by the sailors and their supporters. Once a largely neglected eyesore, the point is now landscaped with pea rock and covered with a massive shade structure providing respite from the brutal summer sun. Brand new adirondack chairs sit underneath, allowing visitors to take in the views in comfort.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST BECOMES OFFICIAL COAST GUARD CITY

That’s what Ron Demes, who coordinated Key West’s recent designation as a Coast Guard City, told city and military officials who helped plan the ceremony. Hundreds of blue and white Coast Guard and Navy uniforms packed the East Quay Wall at Truman Waterfront the morning of Aug. 4, along with another hundred or so civilians and retired military personnel from all branches.
KEY WEST, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Carollo accuses the Black community of playing the race card amid suspension of Virginia Key Beach homeless plan

At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

123 HAITIAN MIGRANTS LAND IN MARATHON, FLORIDA

On Aug. 8, the Florida Keys experienced its second large migrant landing in less than three days, as a large sailboat carrying a total of 123 Haitian migrants ran aground offshore in the area of 79th Street Ocean in Marathon. One hundred nine of the migrants entered the water, making the swim to land before they were eventually apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in a multi-agency collaboration with FWC Law Enforcement, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard. 14 migrants who remained aboard the vessel were taken into custody of the Coast Guard for repatriation.
MARATHON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

109 migrants taken into custody after reaching shores of Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 109 Haitian migrants made their way to the shores of Marathon after their vessel grounded off shore. Monday night, the migrants were seen by residents off U.S. 1 and Mile Marker 51. Video posted to Twitter showed the migrants running after making it to shore.
MARATHON, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

ONE MAN DEAD IN MORNING STABBING IN TAVERNIER, FLORIDA

A man is dead and a woman is recovering following a Thursday morning stabbing at a Tavernier residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Pacific Avenue home at 4:55 a.m. on Thursday for the report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. Deputies arrived to find 54–year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay dead of an apparent stabbing. Deputies also located 53-year-old Carola Dotschay who also appeared to have a stab wound.
TAVERNIER, FL
floridasportsman.com

Meanwhile back at bale beach ...

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A large amount of cocaine is in the hands of authorities after it was found in the Florida Keys. Customs and Border Patrol agents responded after the cocaine washed ashore in multiple areas. Good Samaritans found a total of 126 pounds of cocaine in Key...
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

SW Miami standoff ends with barricaded man taken to hospital

MIAMI - An armed man who had barricated himself inside a SW Miami home has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said. Earlier in the day on Monday, Miami-Dade police called in a SWAT team after an armed man barricaded himself in a home. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a call in the 14600 block of SW 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they determine the man was armed and barricaded in the home. They contacted the police who took over.It is unclear if the man will face any charges, according to Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.
MIAMI, FL

