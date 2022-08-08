Read full article on original website
WTHI
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
985theriver.com
College students provide homework help for students in grades 6-12
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With another school year under way, local college students will be offering homework help for math and science. Rose-Hulman’s AskRose homework help service will now be available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tutors will be offering free sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat. This service will be offered until the end of May and it will be closed during Rose-Hulman’s holiday breaks.
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
Three Kings of Peace raises $3k to find teen’s killer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A crime prevention group in Danville is raising money to go toward a reward for finding the person who killed a teenager last month. 14-year-old Ronald Miller was shot on July 11 near Davis and Hazel Streets and later died at the hospital. No one has been arrested yet in connection […]
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Catlin Woman Crowned Georgetown Fair Queen
The 2022 Georgetown Fair crowned its new Queen last night. Brylie Smith of Catlin, the daughter of Kory & Lainey Smith, was crowned Queen of this year’s fair among a group of eleven candidates. She will be a senior at Salt Fork High School this fall. 1st runner-up is...
freedom929.com
BACK TO SCHOOL / JASPER COUNTY
(NEWTON) It’s school time throughout Jasper County. The 2022-2023 school year begins for Jasper County Public School employees with a Teacher’s Institute this coming Wednesday, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. The St. Thomas Catholic School in Newton will have Parent’s Meetings for each grade level tonight (Monday) with various start times, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. In the Jasper County School District, there will be Back to School “Open Houses” tomorrow night from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Newton Elementary School and from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Ste. Marie Elementary School. Check the respective websites for more information and details about the start of school in Jasper County. Go to the respective sites at stthomassaints.com or jaspercountyschools.net.
Terre Haute woman charged with punching toddler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman faces a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 after reportedly punching a two-year-old in the face. According to court documents, Raesha J. Stevens, 25, punched her neighbor and her neighbor’s two-year-old son on July 23. The neighbor told police that […]
WTHI
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
WTHI
Edgar County officials searching for missing 16-year-old
BROCTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen after a missing persons report was filed. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Brayden E. Powell was last seen at his residence around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
Effingham Radio
Lucie M. Hartrich, 97
Lucie M. Hartrich, age 97, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, passed away at 4:30 PM on Saturday, August, 6, 2022, at the Arbor Rose in Robinson, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM – Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sainte Marie, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at the church and 9:30 – 10:30 AM on Saturday, prior to the mass in the St. Mary’s Parish Center. In loving memory of Lucie, memorials may be made to the Sainte Marie Foundation Mary’s Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
WTHI
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
985theriver.com
Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is awarded $150,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission awarded the Wabash Valley Fair Association $150,000 at its meeting on Tuesday. This sum is $25,000 more than what was awarded last year. The award is due to the fair association’s good stewardship of the funds that they’ve received....
