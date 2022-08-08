(NEWTON) It’s school time throughout Jasper County. The 2022-2023 school year begins for Jasper County Public School employees with a Teacher’s Institute this coming Wednesday, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. The St. Thomas Catholic School in Newton will have Parent’s Meetings for each grade level tonight (Monday) with various start times, followed by the first full day of school on Thursday. In the Jasper County School District, there will be Back to School “Open Houses” tomorrow night from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Newton Elementary School and from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Ste. Marie Elementary School. Check the respective websites for more information and details about the start of school in Jasper County. Go to the respective sites at stthomassaints.com or jaspercountyschools.net.

JASPER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO