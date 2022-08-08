Effective: 2022-08-10 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Whiteside, Henry IL and Rock Island Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Numerous streets are closed north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water enters the first floor level of a few homes. Water also begins to enter Taylor Park. Businesses along Van Buren Street north of the Pecatonica River are directly affected by water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO