Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Walden prepares to assume new role

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Just a few years after graduating from the Alabama School of Law, Zach Walden has been elected the Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge. With an interest in criminal justice Walden attended East Tennessee State University. During his years there, Walden decided to attend law school. But he always knew he “wanted to come back home.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Historic Downtown Clinton announces Phase 1 of Walking Tour complete

Historic Downtown Clinton has announced the completion of its new historical walking tour. This walking tour includes brand new plaques containing historical information about 11 places in Clinton, including:. Academy Hill,. Anderson County Courthouse,. City of Clinton Field,. Clinton City Hall,. Clinton Middle School,. Eagle Bend,. Green McAdoo School,. Market...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Vietnam Monument unveiled at World’s Fair Park

Back in January the Knoxville City Council met and voted to expand the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial display in World’s Fair Park. Last Tuesday morning the Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled a marble monument with a large crowd in attendance. The Vietnam Veterans requested an area adjoining the existing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

