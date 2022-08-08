Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
1450wlaf.com
Walden prepares to assume new role
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Just a few years after graduating from the Alabama School of Law, Zach Walden has been elected the Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge. With an interest in criminal justice Walden attended East Tennessee State University. During his years there, Walden decided to attend law school. But he always knew he “wanted to come back home.”
wvlt.tv
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
Construction starts on downtown baseball stadium with final costs still in limbo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County negotiators said they have a plan to close a potential funding gap for the downtown Knoxville baseball stadium proposed for the Tennessee Smokies, now expected to open in 2025. "We're watching the economy change with inflation, and increased interest rates and we're...
Knoxville Police warns East Tennessee Latino community of scams
The Knoxville Police Department is warning the Latino community of possibly international text message scams targeting the East Tennessee area.
Knoxville police watchdog committee welcomes new members
Knoxville has a new police chief and the city has new members on its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knoxville Police Dept. reports citations in back-to-school traffic
As students and staff headed back to school across Knox County on Monday, law enforcement issued citations related to traffic.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
"It's a very sad situation" | KFD responding to overdose calls every 3 hours on average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many families, August is a solemn month when they remember the people who died from a drug overdose. It marks International Overdose Awareness Month, culminating in a day of events and memorials on August 31. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews respond to an overdose...
WATE
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville man convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot arrested for having guns as a felon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot is now facing a new charge for possessing guns as a felon, according to a grand jury indictment. Authorities arrested Clifford Meteer on July 29 in Lexington, Ky. following the indictment...
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
WYSH AM 1380
Historic Downtown Clinton announces Phase 1 of Walking Tour complete
Historic Downtown Clinton has announced the completion of its new historical walking tour. This walking tour includes brand new plaques containing historical information about 11 places in Clinton, including:. Academy Hill,. Anderson County Courthouse,. City of Clinton Field,. Clinton City Hall,. Clinton Middle School,. Eagle Bend,. Green McAdoo School,. Market...
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
Sevier Co. Animal Care Center 'desperate' for foster families, makes adoptions free after exceeding capacity
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Animal Care Center said it has too many animals to care for and is asking for help from the community. Last week the center said things "had never been this bad" after it had exceeded capacity, saying it took in more than 40 animals after the shelter was already full.
knoxfocus.com
Vietnam Monument unveiled at World’s Fair Park
Back in January the Knoxville City Council met and voted to expand the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial display in World’s Fair Park. Last Tuesday morning the Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled a marble monument with a large crowd in attendance. The Vietnam Veterans requested an area adjoining the existing...
WATE
Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
Comments / 0