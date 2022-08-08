ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Crump, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pulaski, TN
State
Arizona State
City
Jackson, TN
The Independent

Who is Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old House Speaker facing off against China over Taiwan trip?

Nancy Pelosi is the first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, having held the position since 2019 and previously between 2007 and 2011. She has represented her San Francisco, California, district since 1987. She’s also served as House Minority Leader from 2003 until 2007 and from 2011 until 2019. Political familyShe was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on 26 March 1940 as Nancy D’Alesandro. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr, represented Maryland in the House and was the Mayor of Baltimore between 1947 and 1959, according to her House biography. Ms Pelosi’s brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Goldwater
Person
Estes Kefauver
Person
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Puerto Rican#Americans
The Associated Press

Tougher IRS enforcement central to Dem economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a decade of mostly losing out, the Internal Revenue Service may finally get the cash infusion it’s long wanted in the economic package that Democrats are working furiously to push through Congress before their August break. Under a deal worked out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the bill would spend an extra $79.6 billion on the beleaguered agency over the next 10 years. The plan would generate an additional $203.7 billion in revenue for the federal government over that time frame, for a net gain of more than $124 billion, the Congressional Budget Office projects. As the Senate prepares to begin voting on the bill in the coming days, the IRS proposal has become a magnet for GOP attacks, testing Democratic unity as they try to deliver on key climate and health care priorities ahead of the fall midterm elections. Democrats say the IRS investment is needed to ensure that corporations and wealthier Americans pay what they owe in taxes. But Republicans are warning it will lead to increased scrutiny of small business owners and others who are burdened enough.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy