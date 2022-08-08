Read full article on original website
All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat
A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election. Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2. Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County...
10Listens: People raise concerns after Knox Co. Sheriff and Mayor invited to "town hall meeting" on private property
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the weekend, a flyer was shared online that raised questions among people. It said two Knox County leaders, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Mayor Glenn Jacobs, would attend a "town hall meeting" held on private property. "This meeting is for preparedness minded people...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee teacher shortages puts gubernatorial candidates at odds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee school districts are facing a workforce shortage as the state is short nearly 2,000 educators. In a speaking engagement in Knoxville, Tuesday Governor Bill Lee addressed how it impacts Tennessee school children. “We’re a rapidly growing state we have kids coming here every day, and...
Construction starts on downtown baseball stadium with final costs still in limbo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County negotiators said they have a plan to close a potential funding gap for the downtown Knoxville baseball stadium proposed for the Tennessee Smokies, now expected to open in 2025. "We're watching the economy change with inflation, and increased interest rates and we're...
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
WATE
Monroe County parents voice concerns about lack of school bus routes
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some Monroe County parents are frustrated with the number of routes cut for school buses to pick up students. In some areas in the county, no buses are picking up or dropping off their children to and from school. Instead, they are now having to...
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
indherald.com
Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid
Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
knoxfocus.com
Vietnam Monument unveiled at World’s Fair Park
Back in January the Knoxville City Council met and voted to expand the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial display in World’s Fair Park. Last Tuesday morning the Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled a marble monument with a large crowd in attendance. The Vietnam Veterans requested an area adjoining the existing...
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills. On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
wvlt.tv
Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park. Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly...
Knoxville Police warns East Tennessee Latino community of scams
The Knoxville Police Department is warning the Latino community of possibly international text message scams targeting the East Tennessee area.
Sevier Co. Animal Care Center 'desperate' for foster families, makes adoptions free after exceeding capacity
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Animal Care Center said it has too many animals to care for and is asking for help from the community. Last week the center said things "had never been this bad" after it had exceeded capacity, saying it took in more than 40 animals after the shelter was already full.
"It's a very sad situation" | KFD responding to overdose calls every 3 hours on average
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many families, August is a solemn month when they remember the people who died from a drug overdose. It marks International Overdose Awareness Month, culminating in a day of events and memorials on August 31. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews respond to an overdose...
WATE
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
