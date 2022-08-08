How high did Plainfield junior tennis player Thea Isabelle Salcedo rank in Girls' 16 singles bracket by week ending July 29?

Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
spotonillinois.com
Chicago tennis player Luca Sevim ranks in Boys' 14 doubles bracket in March
Chicago tennis player Tomas Cuervo is ranked 5,842nd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 18 total points, split between 18 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 30
There was one patent granted in River Forest in July, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the month before. Patents included physical therapy and fitness device. The earliest patent filed which was granted in July belonged to Elly Frymire...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Brandon Paasch from Gurnee win in Boys' 16 singles USTA competitions by week ending July 30?
Gurnee tennis player Brandon Paasch won 76 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 76 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Thank you to the Streeterville Org. of Active Residents (SOAR) for inviting Sheriff Dart to participate..."
Orland Park tennis player Maia Loureiro won 1,698 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 1,698 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020 before...
spotonillinois.com
Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels
Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
spotonillinois.com
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it? Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake...
spotonillinois.com
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m....
spotonillinois.com
Here's how that big D.C. tax bill hits corporate Chicago
Senate Democrats' passage of a sweeping tax bill over the weekend will require most of corporate Chicago to dig deeper to pay Uncle Sam, with the area's pharmaceutical players appearing to be hit the hardest of all.
spotonillinois.com
City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7
City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7.Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a. April 7, 2022 Regular Meeting b. Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's...
spotonillinois.com
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects...
spotonillinois.com
City of Rochelle Council met July 25
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER: 1. Pledge to the Flag 2. Prayer II. ROLL CALL: III. PROCLAMATIONS, COMMENDATIONS, ETC: 1. Retiree Recognition - Brian Albers IV. REPORTS AND COMMUNICATIONS: 1. Mayor's Report: a) Appoint...
spotonillinois.com
Will County Capital Improvements Committee met Aug 2
Here is the agenda provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG III. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES V. OLD BUSINESS 1. RNG Facility Construction Update/Financial Summary (Christina Snitko) 2. Morgue...
spotonillinois.com
DeKalb County Emergency Telephone System Board met Aug. 3
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order / Roll Call 2. Approval of Agenda3. Approval of the Minutes 4. Public Comments 5. Treasurer Report a. Approval of Monthly Report i. June ii. July b. Approval of Bills...
spotonillinois.com
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
spotonillinois.com
City of Ottawa Electrical Commission met Aug 3
Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Public Comment 2. Approval of minutes 3. Exams since last meeting 4. Electrical Licenses Update 5. Chapter 22 Revised July 19, 2022 6. Exam Review 7. Next Meeting Date 8. Adjour...
