Lawrence County, AL

WAFF

Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road. After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence

ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama deputy shoots, kills man who pointed flare gun at him after chase, sheriff says

An Alabama deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a modified flare gun at him after fleeing a traffic stop, law enforcement officials said. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office said Marty Hutto, 50, was shot and killed Saturday after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Investigators said they later discovered it was a flare gun loaded with a modified 12-guage shotgun shell, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Max Sanders
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAAY-TV

Woman charged after barricading herself inside South Huntsville condo

A shots-fired call caused a barricade situation in South Huntsville on Tuesday morning. Police arrested Terrye Virginia Sharpe and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Huntsville Police said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. for Oldfield Road and Lily Flagg Road. Police were forced to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Large law enforcement presence outside Lincoln Co., TN home

Several Lincoln County deputies are outside a home near Ardmore Highway on Ballard Hollow Road. Avoid the area if you can. WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene and working to confirm information regarding the large law enforcement presence. This story is developing and will be updated.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WAFF

One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that the man stole three vehicles and attempted to steal two others Sunday morning. Saturday shooting turned into a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florence PD arrest man on multiple theft charges going back to January

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department arrested and charged a man for multiple reported thefts that have occurred in 2022. On Aug. 8, officers responded to a theft of property call at Magnolia Gardens. A woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

18-wheeler wreck on Highway 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 72 east closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive. When the semi went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials with Center Star Fire & Rescue on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

