The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on Wheels
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah
Savannah State kicks off training camp, first under new HC Kelton
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The times, they are a-changin’ around Savannah State. There’s a new head coach in Aaron Kelton, a new recruiting coordinator in Nick Trist and more than two dozen newcomers to the team in the latest recruiting class. On Monday, it was finally time to put them all on the field and […]
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Tuesday, August 9
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School Volleyball Highlights for Tuesday, August 9 2022.
WJCL
2022 Lowcountry high school football media day
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort, South Carolina - The high school football season is here!. The 2022 Lowcountry media day took place in Beaufort, South Carolina, Monday afternoon. Ten teams from all over the Low Country attended the annual media day. Each team was represented by the respective coaches, joined by at least one player, including cheerleaders and athletic directors.
wtoc.com
Ghost Pirates to introduce first ever player on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will introduce the first player in team history on Tuesday afternoon. According to the team, the announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. The event is not open to the public, but you will be able to watch via WTOC’s live stream.
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
Ships wait offshore in bottleneck at Port of Savannah
Georgia Ports Authority officials say an offshore bottleneck at the Port of Savannah has peaked. Incoming holiday cargo and diversions from other ports have caused record volumes — and kept ships offshore. GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said more than 40 ships were waiting to come into the port...
GPB morning headlines for August 8, 2022
The three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago are scheduled to be sentenced Monday for their federal hate crimes convictions. Georgia's tax revenues got off to a strong start to the fiscal year. The Savannah Bananas are the Coastal Plains League champions. Tagged as:. GPB...
wtoc.com
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group thanks the men and women in blue by making sure they have a roof over their heads. For the last two years, Ridgeway Roofing company has had a contest for choosing a law enforcement officer who is in need of a new roof on their house.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
luxuryrealestate.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
St. Joseph’s/Candler to build new health care campus in lower Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Once complete, the site will integrate a St. Joseph’s/Candler campus into a brand new housing community in Richmond Hill off of Belfast Keller Road just a half mile from I-95. Their new facilities will stand four times larger than the St. Joseph’s/Candler current campus in Pooler. That’s big news for those […]
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
WJCL
Umbrella needed at times this afternoon with showers and storms
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The Atlantic High pressure-system will continue to control the weather today. So, the hot and humid weather will continue today. The afternoon temperatures will be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beachfront. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms along the sea breeze...
WJCL
Hot throughout the workweek with afternoon thunderstorms
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be a chance for showers at the coast this morning. Once the sea breeze develops in the afternoon there will be scattered showers or thunderstorms along and west of I-95. There will be downpours at times. Highs are going to be warm near 90˚ for most areas and upper-80s at the beach.
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22
The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
Photo Gallery: Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Check out this photo gallery of the Tanger Outlet Summer Concert Series with Liquid Ginger!
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
