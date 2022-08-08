ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

2022 Lowcountry high school football media day

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Beaufort, South Carolina - The high school football season is here!. The 2022 Lowcountry media day took place in Beaufort, South Carolina, Monday afternoon. Ten teams from all over the Low Country attended the annual media day. Each team was represented by the respective coaches, joined by at least one player, including cheerleaders and athletic directors.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Ghost Pirates to introduce first ever player on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will introduce the first player in team history on Tuesday afternoon. According to the team, the announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. The event is not open to the public, but you will be able to watch via WTOC’s live stream.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
STATESBORO, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
luxuryrealestate.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, GA Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

– Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Umbrella needed at times this afternoon with showers and storms

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The Atlantic High pressure-system will continue to control the weather today. So, the hot and humid weather will continue today. The afternoon temperatures will be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beachfront. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms along the sea breeze...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hot throughout the workweek with afternoon thunderstorms

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be a chance for showers at the coast this morning. Once the sea breeze develops in the afternoon there will be scattered showers or thunderstorms along and west of I-95. There will be downpours at times. Highs are going to be warm near 90˚ for most areas and upper-80s at the beach.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
SAVANNAH, GA

