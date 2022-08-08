ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Claim Rylan Bannon Off Waivers From Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, which brings their 40-man roster full. Bannon was designated for assignment last week, which had not been publicly reported. He appeared in just four games for the Orioles this season, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. He hit .229/.347/.407 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 RBI over 78 games with Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Giants' incredible relay swings momentum, keys 'W'

SAN DIEGO -- The 2022 Giants have not been known for their glovework, but their defense saved the day in a 1-0 win over the Padres in Monday night’s series opener at Petco Park. Left fielder Luis González, shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Joey Bart teamed up to make...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Montas' rocky debut extends Yanks' skid

ST. LOUIS -- You can’t judge a trade after a week. In some cases, you can’t judge a trade after a year. But in the early going, the returns from the acquisitions the Yankees made before Tuesday's Trade Deadline have not exactly come rushing in. New outfielder Andrew Benintendi has four hits in 29 at-bats since joining the club. Harrison Bader is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and the team has yet to announce when he’ll make it into center field.
MLB
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield

PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
MLB
MLB

This ‘special’ game will be difficult to top

CHICAGO -- I’ve covered everything from the 2005 White Sox World Series sweep of Houston to being in the stadium on the night the Cubs clinched their 2016 title. There are also many great boxing and college football moments from a career prior to my 20 seasons with MLB.com.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th

DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Bassitt bears down in 114-pitch, 8-inning gem

NEW YORK -- In another age, 114 pitches might not seem like much. Who knows how many Old Hoss Radbourn or his cronies may have thrown back in the day? As recently as the early aughts, the hardiest of pitchers routinely threw 120, 130 or even 140 pitches. But these...
MLB
MLB

Aces + star hitters + all-world closer = 1 major Mets statement

There have been other baseball weekends at Citi Field since the Mets moved to the other side of the parking lot from where old Shea Stadium stood. There was even a World Series weekend in 2015 against the Royals, when the Mets were trying to push that Fall Classic back to Kansas City. But even that one wasn’t any louder or more exciting than the ones the Mets gave their fans and gave that place this past weekend against the Braves.
MLB
MLB

Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save

PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
MLB
MLB

Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos

SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
MLB

These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
MLB

Tough way to finish road trip for Duran, Sox

KANSAS CITY -- For the Red Sox, it’s time to hit the reset button after a string of 17 consecutive playing days ended on Sunday afternoon with a thud. Boston didn’t have the pitching, hitting or defense to keep up with the Royals in a 13-5 loss at Kauffman Stadium. The Red Sox, who dropped three of four in the series, will finally have an off-day on Monday before getting back to work against the Braves on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Braves option postseason standout Anderson

NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
MLB
MLB

Overturned call halts struggling Padres' bid for rally

SAN DIEGO -- A week ago, as the Trade Deadline ticked closer, the Padres found themselves in dire need of some offensive help. Their lineup was middling, and they were seriously lacking in the power department. So, in the hours before Tuesday’s Deadline, they did precisely what they needed to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

'Coliseum Cole' remains best in AL at home

OAKLAND -- ﻿Cole Irvin﻿ is on a quest for his first complete game as a big leaguer. Though it didn’t happen on Monday, his performance gave further signs that a full nine-inning effort could happen sooner rather than later for the lefty. Continuing his summer of dominance,...
MLB
MLB

Beede gives Shelton confidence in deploying bullpen game

PHOENIX -- The Tyler Beede-led bullpen game wasn’t the most effective plan the first time the Pirates tried it on Wednesday, a day after they traded José Quintana to the Cardinals and needed to fill a rotation spot. But manager Derek Shelton decided to give it a second go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Voit vying to make a major impact with Nats

CHICAGO -- Luke Voit has wasted no time making Washington his new home. After being acquired from the Padres at the Trade Deadline, Voit has already made an impact on the field and in the Nationals’ clubhouse. He crushed his second home run in a Nationals uniform on Monday...
MLB
MLB

With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce

ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
CHICAGO, IL

