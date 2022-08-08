ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
960 The Ref

Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Gap widens between Giants, Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- Thanks to the San Diego Padres, the trade deadline lived up to the hype. Now, the attention turns to something completely new. The traditional jostling will be there as teams dive into the final third of the season, with several division races looking like they'll go down to the wire and plenty of teams still holding Wild Card hopes. But there's a twist thanks to the new CBA.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Skye Bolt
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Dominic Leone
NBC Sports

Watch Yaz epically rob home run; Cobb's great celebration

Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Posey, Lincecum notably absent from 2012 WS reunion list

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants never got to do a 10-year reunion for the 2010 title team, so they're bringing back as many members of the 2012 squad as they can. But a few of the biggest names will be missing. The Giants on Tuesday announced a tentative list of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Universe#The Oakland Athletics#The San Francisco Giants#Orange

Comments / 0

Community Policy