SAN DIEGO -- Thanks to the San Diego Padres, the trade deadline lived up to the hype. Now, the attention turns to something completely new. The traditional jostling will be there as teams dive into the final third of the season, with several division races looking like they'll go down to the wire and plenty of teams still holding Wild Card hopes. But there's a twist thanks to the new CBA.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO