Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
Manny Machado snaps Padres’ skid with thunderous walk off home run vs. Giants
Following a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manny Machado boldly declares that he was not worried about the San Diego Padres because he’s “f***ing Manny Machado!”Well, after what he did late Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, who’s to argue with that?
FOX Sports
Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1
OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Gap widens between Giants, Dodgers
SAN DIEGO -- Thanks to the San Diego Padres, the trade deadline lived up to the hype. Now, the attention turns to something completely new. The traditional jostling will be there as teams dive into the final third of the season, with several division races looking like they'll go down to the wire and plenty of teams still holding Wild Card hopes. But there's a twist thanks to the new CBA.
MLB・
The clock is ticking for Farhan Zaidi and the Giants
95.7 The Game’s Sam Lubman examines the tenure of San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and why he may be feeling pressure this winter.
NFL to reportedly have Black Friday game in 2023
The National Football League partnered with Amazon to expand its reach through streaming services, leading to a multi-billion deal for
NFL・
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Juan Soto hitting first homer with Padres to end scoreless streak
The San Diego Padres shocked the baseball world with an all-in trade deadline that was headlined by the acquisition of 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto in an enormous, blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals (the Padres also acquired Josh Bell in the deal). And on Tuesday night, Soto hit his first home run with the Padres.
NBC Sports
Giants' defensive display vs. Padres reignites playoff hopes
SAN DIEGO -- Gabe Kapler said the words, but for a second, it was almost like he didn't quite know how to finish the sentence. He paused and trailed off, looking up at reporters for the next question. It was hard to blame him for not knowing where to go next.
NBC Sports
Watch Yaz epically rob home run; Cobb's great celebration
Mike Yastrzemski made the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park. Following Juan Soto's mammoth home run to tie the game at one apiece, Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb retired both Manny Machado and Josh Bell before designated hitter Brandon Drury crushed a line drive to center field.
NBC Sports
Posey, Lincecum notably absent from 2012 WS reunion list
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants never got to do a 10-year reunion for the 2010 title team, so they're bringing back as many members of the 2012 squad as they can. But a few of the biggest names will be missing. The Giants on Tuesday announced a tentative list of...
Giants announce major honor for former All-Star Hunter Pence
The San Francisco Giants are set to honor former All-Star Hunter Pence in a major way later this season. The team recently announced that Pence will get a plaque on the Giants’ Wall of Fame ahead of San Francisco’s August 17th game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic.
