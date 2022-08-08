STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn is set to begin his third season since being elevated to his new position on the coaching staff. And this is probably the first time things have been relatively normal for the Cowboys offense. No off-field distractions like the pandemic that made the 2020 season anything but standard. The skill positions have depth, especially at receiver. Spencer Sanders is a now a four-year starter at quarterback and finally has a healthy offensive line in front of him. Expectations are high for the Oklahoma State offense, which hopes to get back to the days of scoring 40+ points a game.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO