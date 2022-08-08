ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 8

Adam Nelson
3d ago

surprising a very entertaining movie. the girl in it does a great job

Reply
6
Related
Variety

How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores share the movies that left them in stunned silence

Horror movies have a way of evoking many different emotions and reactions from the viewer. With so many genres in the field, there’s no telling how one will feel by the time any given film has ended, but the general consensus is that one should probably be stunned and freaked out after watching.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Midthunder
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino Offers Rare Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Quentin Tarantino says he doesn’t normally like to weigh in on current films, but he’s making an exception for Top Gun: Maverick. The director was asked about the film while appearing on the ReelBlend podcast this week with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsReese Witherspoon Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Has Provided "A Lot of Inspiration" for 'Legally Blonde 3'Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance Tarantino began with the caveat that he doesn’t like to talk about new films “because then I’m only forced to say good things,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Prey Review
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)

The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode

The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Pratt Responds To “Woke Critics” Who Gave ‘The Terminal List’ Bad Reviews: “One Point Six Billion Minutes”

Chris Pratt is clapping back. The star actor recently released his new Amazon Prime show, The Terminal List, last month, and from what I’ve heard so far, it’s pretty good. Based on the book by former Navy SEAL and author Jack Carr, the show is based around Pratt’s character, Navy SEAL James Reece, who is willing to go to every extent to figure out who wiped out his platoon, and is taking no prisoners along the way.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A different kind of serial killer thriller confronts the face of madness on streaming

As anyone with a streaming subscription knows, true crime is all the rage these days, and has been for quite some time. At-home audiences love nothing more than curling up to revisit horrific murders committed by some of the most notorious killers in history, so Ted Bundy tale No Man of God was always going to appeal to a large audience.
TV & VIDEOS
Terry Mansfield

The 5 Best Horror Movies of All Time: Opinion

Horror movies scare and entertain audiences by providing suspense, thrills, and chills. These films can be about anything that falls within the horror genre, including monsters, ghosts, witches, werewolves, and slashers. They often feature scenes of suspense, jump scares, and gore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy