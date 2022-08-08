Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Preseason Profile Tajay Ahmed
In 25 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Tajay Ahmed came to Buffalo from Starpoint High School, in Lockport....
Sullivan: A hot summer for the first family of Tonawanda golf
They run a restaurant next to a golf dome, own a home along a fairway and have held numerous club championships in the area. Jerry Sullivan introduces you to the first family of Tonawanda golf.
How Does Buffalo, New York Compare To Buffalo, Minnesota?
We. Are. Buffalo. We’ve been saying it for years. Buffalonians have been celebrating city pride for as long as we can remember. We don’t want to “keep Buffalo a secret.” We are loud and proud to be from Buffalo. But did you know that some people...
Restaurants and bars in WNY put game faces on as football season approaches
ORCHARD PARK N.Y (WIVB) — Kickoff for the Buffalo Bills season opener is right around the corner.Bars and restaurants, like Danny’s South on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, are putting their game faces on. “Our day starts at 6 in the morning and doesn’t end until 10, 11 o’clock at night on a football Sunday. […]
Still haven't booked your trip to LA for the Bills vs Rams? It's going to cost you
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just 29 days away from the regular season return of Bills football, and even though the team is on the road out in LA for the NFL opener, you can expect some fans to try to be there for it. If you're planning a...
Ransomville Speedway adjusting 2022 schedule
Management of the Ransomville Speedway is making an adjustment to the end of the 2022 schedule. The Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds will be racing in a Big Block Modified/Small Block Modified Shootout. The Modified Shootout purse will be the same weekly purse as the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. The mods will race for $2,000 to win, $1,250 for second, and $1,000 for third.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
13 inductees to enter Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
As the Hall of Fame celebrates its 40th anniversary, 13 inductees will be honored this year.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
'Exhausting and it's infuriating': Months after the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Black residents there are grappling with the trauma of the reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year
Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...
