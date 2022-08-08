ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ubbullrun.com

Preseason Profile Tajay Ahmed

In 25 days football is back. Bull Run aims to take a peek at every player on this year’s roster so that when the season starts we have one of the more informed fan bases in the nation. Tajay Ahmed came to Buffalo from Starpoint High School, in Lockport....
wnypapers.com

Ransomville Speedway adjusting 2022 schedule

Management of the Ransomville Speedway is making an adjustment to the end of the 2022 schedule. The Mateo Hope Street Stock King of the Hill will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The Krown Undercoating Modifieds will be racing in a Big Block Modified/Small Block Modified Shootout. The Modified Shootout purse will be the same weekly purse as the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua. The mods will race for $2,000 to win, $1,250 for second, and $1,000 for third.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
WIBX 950

18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes

SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
wutv29.com

Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
jamestowngazette.com

Jamestown Cruise-In Returns for 29th Year

Hot rods, cool classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages will line the streets of downtown Jamestown for a 29th year as Jamestown Cruise-In returns! This popular annual event will be held from 5-8pm, Friday, August 12 in downtown Jamestown. This outstanding event attracts a wide variety...

