Recent years have seen a number of filmmakers earn massive opportunities with big-budget films after getting their starts in smaller indie projects, with directors like James Gunn and Zack Snyder becoming major forces in cinema. This trajectory isn't limited just to directors, as musician Tyler Bates got his start in Hollywood on small and obscure projects before being enlisted to craft scores for some of the most successful movies in Hollywood. Making matters all the more interesting is that Bates was an intrinsic component of projects from both Gunn and Snyder, having served as a composer for Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and Guardians of the Galaxy. More recently, Bates has worked on projects like Netflix's Primal and the upcoming Day Shift, as well as Ti West's horror film X and its upcoming prequel Pearl.

