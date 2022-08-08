ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Art Moore

Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Noory
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

With the strokes of a guitar solo, Joni Mitchell showed us how our female music elders are super punks

The iconic Joni Mitchell’s recent surprise performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival prompted a world-wide outpouring of love and respect. This was her first musical performance since suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2015 that left her unable to walk and talk. Last year, she spoke of having polio as a child as “a rehearsal for the rest of my life”. The tributes for Mitchell celebrated her triumph from illness to recovery, but they also paid homage to Mitchell’s career that has pivoted on protest. Mitchell is largely associated with folk scenes of the 60s and 70s. She...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bumper Music#Yovote
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Influential Media Personality Angela Yee Is Launching Her Own New On-Air Show -- “Way Up with Angela Yee”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Premiere Networks announced today that award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005207/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting—The Melody

Written by Katia Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Writing a song or lyric can seem intimidating if you sit down and try to write from nothing. Some people think you need extensive music theory training or singing lessons. But there’s a technique to writing music that makes it much more manageable. We’ll break it down a little bit for you and you’ll see how straightforward it can be.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
E! News

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role

Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview. As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time. After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Halsey guitarist Liv Slingerland emerges from the visceral heat of a pyro-laden pop show to discuss gear choices of a session ace and her debut solo LP, Hey You

The in-demand guitarist/bassist opens up about formative blues-rock jams, the pleasure of plugins, how to make it as a session player, and why she made Hey You now. As career trajectories go, Liv Slingerland’s is on fire. “I've never played with anybody that uses pyro before. It's viscerally hot on stage!” The Los-Angeles based alt-rock guitarist is dialing in from the tour van, currently pulled up outside Red Rocks, Colorado, as part of Halsey’s Love and Power Worldwide Tour.
ROCK MUSIC
soultracks.com

Avery Sunshine - Four Songs & A Bootleg (2022)

It’s stating the obvious to say that Avery*Sunshine is a relationship singer, but I’m not trying to uncover some deep mystery. On Four Songs & a Bootleg, her latest album, the relationships that she has with the love of her life, her God, with the constant struggle to remain motivated, and with her adopted hometown of Atlanta – just to name a few - serve as the connective tissue that bind what could have been a disjointed album together.
MUSIC
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark

Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Musician Tyler Bates Talks Composing for Primal, Day Shift, Pearl, and More

Recent years have seen a number of filmmakers earn massive opportunities with big-budget films after getting their starts in smaller indie projects, with directors like James Gunn and Zack Snyder becoming major forces in cinema. This trajectory isn't limited just to directors, as musician Tyler Bates got his start in Hollywood on small and obscure projects before being enlisted to craft scores for some of the most successful movies in Hollywood. Making matters all the more interesting is that Bates was an intrinsic component of projects from both Gunn and Snyder, having served as a composer for Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, and Guardians of the Galaxy. More recently, Bates has worked on projects like Netflix's Primal and the upcoming Day Shift, as well as Ti West's horror film X and its upcoming prequel Pearl.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
NPR

Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music

And finally today, you'll know their sound when you hear them. ESTRIN: Guitarists Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Pena are Los Macorinos. They've been playing together for almost 20 years and recently put out their first instrumental album. It's called "Nosotros," and it pulls from the repertoire of Chavela Vargas, the legendary ranchera singer. Betto Arcos has this profile.
MUSIC
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy