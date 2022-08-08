KSU men land 4-star SG RJ Jones

Class of 2023 shooting guard RJ Jones stands with his parents after being recognized for scoring 1,000 points in his high school career during a game last season. Jones, a four-star recruit, committed to Kansas State Sunday afternoon on an Instagram live stream. Courtesy photo

Another highly touted basketball player in the class of 2023 chose Kansas State and coach Jerome Tang and staff Sunday afternoon.

Robert (RJ) Jones, a four-star 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard originally from Texas, is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, where he currently attends prep school.