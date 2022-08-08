ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSU men land 4-star SG RJ Jones

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
 2 days ago
Class of 2023 shooting guard RJ Jones stands with his parents after being recognized for scoring 1,000 points in his high school career during a game last season. Jones, a four-star recruit, committed to Kansas State Sunday afternoon on an Instagram live stream. Courtesy photo

Another highly touted basketball player in the class of 2023 chose Kansas State and coach Jerome Tang and staff Sunday afternoon.

Robert (RJ) Jones, a four-star 6-foot-3, 175-pound shooting guard originally from Texas, is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, where he currently attends prep school.

247Sports

Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time

Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
MANHATTAN, KS
