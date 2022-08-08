Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna Carney
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation. The post Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. […] The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under […] The post Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
NECN
Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
capecoddaily.com
FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE
The following is a statement from John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department: “On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.” The current condition of the transported firefighter was unknown at the time of this report. HN has reached out to WFD and will provide updates as they become available. [WFD images/HN edits] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Ray Charles… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
Turnto10.com
State police: 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in Ballard's fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 News that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dies after being struck by lightning while on hike in Wyoming
On Tuesday, August 2 John “Jack” Murphy 22, of Bosotn was killed by a lightning strike while backpacking in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming. Jack was on an expedition with the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Boston College High School where he was...
New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
Comments / 0