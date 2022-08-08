The following is a statement from John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department: “On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.” The current condition of the transported firefighter was unknown at the time of this report. HN has reached out to WFD and will provide updates as they become available. [WFD images/HN edits] P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Ray Charles… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO