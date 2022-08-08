ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stores: Consequence of N.J. plastic bag ban is stolen handheld baskets

By Lisa Rozner
 2 days ago

Plastic ban bag backfires at some New Jersey supermarkets 02:27

WAYNE, N.J. -- Three months after New Jersey banned plastic bags, some store employees say they're seeing an unintended consequence.

They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner on Sunday that some customers are stealing the business' handheld baskets instead of buying a reusable bag.

The Stop & Shop on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne no longer carries baskets for customers to shop with -- only shopping carts.

Off camera, an employee told Rozner once New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags took effect on May 4 customers walked out with the baskets and drove off with them, too.

Rozner found even now, months later, some shoppers still forget their reusable bag.

"Half the time I have all my bags in the car," one Wayne resident said.

"It's just inconvenient when you don't know when you're going to stop to shop," another shopper said. "Then you gotta buy more bags, which you don't have you don't need because you have some at home."

So instead of buying another reusable one at checkout, some get creative.

"I'll just put my groceries straight in the car without any bag," said Jean Rose of Paterson.

"If I'm just shopping for just a few items I just carry them out," added Kody Barton of River Vale.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said, "Like other retailers across the state, we have experienced theft of our handheld shopping baskets -- an unintended consequence of the ban on plastic and paper bags."

A rep for Whole Foods said stores have experienced issues, too, but it is not removing of the baskets.

The New Jersey Food Council, which represents grocers and supermarkets, said most customers have adapted, but statewide members are seeing an uptick in customers stealing the baskets.

The New Jersey Food Council said baskets are about $8 apiece, but the price may have increased due to inflation.

"I think they're losing more money by not utilizing the plastic bags," said Louis Pastena of Wayne.

"The supermarket have to take care and they have their own security at the door," added Stephen Wangocho of Paterson.

And some do stop people from exiting the store with the basket. Others make announcements reminding shoppers to bring their reusable bag.

"It will take time for people to get it," Wangocho said. "You buy that own bag and you're going to use it for a month or two months and it's going to save the environment."

If you wind up with one too many reusable bags, you can donate it to one of the 300 food banks and pantries accepting donations. They will need them to distribute food when the plastic bag ban takes effect for them on Nov. 4.

The organization Environment New Jersey estimates more than 12 million plastic bags are not being used each day because of the ban.

Eagel
1d ago

Another rabbit down the whole move by Governor Murphy and his crew not only do you have to provide your own bags but you have to check yourself out and the prices continue to Rise, is there no end of this craziness

Guest
2d ago

Stores-get creative. just like we handed out masks, get cheap reusable bags with store logo and give away. Much more cost effective than buying new carts.

2d ago

This isn’t anything new. People were stealing baskets at stores long before the plastic bag ban. Shop lifters would fill up the baskets and walk right out of the store with it.

