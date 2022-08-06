Loss of innocence: 50 years later, the Mid-Shore remembers Dean sisters’ murders

Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police find two girls reported missing in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have found an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who were reported missing. Police said Jordan Ryan, 14, and Raylynn Ryan, 11, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday from the Randallstown area.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County Humane Society has special pup named 'Star' looking for a home
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Joining us with a pet looking for a new home is Erin Long from the Harford County Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Star" and information on an upcoming golf fundraiser.
Wbaltv.com
Delaware police search for missing teenager as part of Amber Alert
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Dover. According to Dover police, Taniyah Quail-Marker was last seen Tuesday wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs. Taniyah has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 240 pounds and is...
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
Glen Burnie rape suspect arrested in Florida
A Glen Burnie man wanted for rape in Anne Arundel County was arrested last week during a traffic stop in Florida.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing woman was last seen in Parkville
——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing woman. Janine Francis Weiss, 58, is 5’8” tall and weighs pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area operating a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger with MD tag “6EC9260.”. Anyone with information on...
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 9-year-old boy playing with loaded gun fatally shot teenager
Baltimore police say a 9-year-old boy is responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl Saturday night. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police on Sunday identified the girl as Nykayia Strawder and said homicide...
Wbaltv.com
Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital
A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
Juvenile Charged for Shooting and Killing 8-Year-Old in Towson
TOWSON, MD – A juvenile has been arrested and charged for the killing of an...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Firefighter shot in face with air pellet gun, another's arm hit by fleeing car, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was shot in the face with an air pellet gun and another's arm was hit by a fleeing vehicle, officials said.The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of 2400 Wilgrey Court in the Westport neighborhood, as first responders were attending to a medical call."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," said Assistant Chief Roman Clark.One firefighter was hit in the face, prompting another to get out of the fire engine."One of the other members who actually got out of the vehicle was...
WMDT.com
Easton Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl
EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Briahna Danielle Diring was last seen in the area of Port Street Friday night. She is described as 5’3″ and weighing about 125 pounds. Briahna has bronze hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, plain black shirt, and white jeans.
foxbaltimore.com
Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bakery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area according to. Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said 0n August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New...
foxbaltimore.com
German Shepherd puppy receives life saving-surgery in Harford County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A stray, German Shepherd puppy was given life-saving surgery by the Humane Society of Harford County for an uncommon birth defect. Last week, Harford County Sheriff's Office's animal control brought the young stray dog named Rett into Pleasantville Animal Hospital, for medical attention because he was unable to eat and had a visibly arched back.
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man shot on Pennsylvania Avenue
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man walked into a local hospital after being shot Saturday night. According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer on foot in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue responded to suspected gunfire in the area. That officer then ran to the 1800 block of the road, where a crime scene was located.
